NASTY – Give roses to the fans

NASTY drop the brutal “Roses” and announce their new album “Heartbreak Criminals” out September 8th via Century Media Records.
“‘All roses turn to dust!’ Love is painful… especially when unrequited,” pthe band talks about their latest single and accompanying video from their forthcoming album Heartbreak Criminals, due out September 8th. The song “Roses” by Toni Grunert is available here:
The band recently announced an exclusive release show featuring Desolated, Words Of Concrete and Dogbite, so save the date – 09/23/08 (DE) Essen – Turock
The follow-up to “Menace” (2020) is even more pissed off and received with even more passion. Tracks like “Resurrection” and “Don’t Play with Fire” already marked NASTY’s evolution as a musician while continuing to fly the flag of “f*cked-up music for af*cked-up world“. The re-recording of two old-school fan-favorites, “Declaring War” and Chaos, both from 2006’s Declaring War, ties NASTY’s brute beginnings to who the band is today. Heartbreak Criminals is an audio lesson in brawls lost and battles won. That’s how NASTY are: Persistent and persistent.
Having already been on the 2021 tour, NASTY will headline all EU mainland dates of Impericon Never Say Die! Tour 2023 also featuring King 810, Ten56, Chamber, Fox Lake and Reduction.
Impericon Never Say Die! Tour 2023
NASTY (headlining mainland) / King 810 (headlining UK) Ten56, Chamber, Fox Lake, Reduction
11/03/23 (DE) Cologne – vinegar factory
04.11.23 (DE) Lindau – Club Vaudeville
11/05/23 (CH) Solothurn – Kofmehl
11/06/23 (DE) Munich – Backstage
11/07/23 (AT) Vienna – Arena
11/08/23 (DE) Nuremberg – Hirsch
10.11.23 (CZ) Prague – Storm
11.11.23 (PL) Wroclaw – Zaklęte Rewiry
11/12/23 (DE) Leipzig – Felsenkeller
13.11.23 (DE) Berlin – C-Theater
14.11.23 (DE) Wiesbaden – slaughterhouse
16.11.23 (DE) Hamburg – Gruenspan
17.11.23 (NL) Eindhoven – Effenaar
18.11.23 (BE) Ghent – Chinastraat
19.11.23 (FR) Paris – La Bellevilloise (no Ten56)
21.11.23 (UK) Birmingham – Asylum
22.11.23 (UK) Manchester – Club Academy
23.11.23 (UK) Bristol – SWX
24.11.23 (UK) London – O2 Academy Islington
NASTY on European summer festivals:
28.-29.07.23 (DE) Hartenbergsee – Afdreiht Un Buten
16.-19.08.23 (DE) Dinkelsbühl – Summer Breeze
19.08.23 (DE) Hamburg, Elbriot
NASTY sind:
Berry – bass
Nash – drums
Paddy – guitars
Matthew – vocals
