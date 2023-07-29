NASTY – Give roses to the fans

NASTY drop the brutal “Roses” and announce their new album “Heartbreak Criminals” out September 8th via Century Media Records.

“‘All roses turn to dust!’ Love is painful… especially when unrequited,” pthe band talks about their latest single and accompanying video from their forthcoming album Heartbreak Criminals, due out September 8th. The song “Roses” by Toni Grunert is available here:

The band recently announced an exclusive release show featuring Desolated, Words Of Concrete and Dogbite, so save the date – 09/23/08 (DE) Essen – Turock

The follow-up to “Menace” (2020) is even more pissed off and received with even more passion. Tracks like “Resurrection” and “Don’t Play with Fire” already marked NASTY’s evolution as a musician while continuing to fly the flag of “f*cked-up music for af*cked-up world“. The re-recording of two old-school fan-favorites, “Declaring War” and Chaos, both from 2006’s Declaring War, ties NASTY’s brute beginnings to who the band is today. Heartbreak Criminals is an audio lesson in brawls lost and battles won. That’s how NASTY are: Persistent and persistent.

Having already been on the 2021 tour, NASTY will headline all EU mainland dates of Impericon Never Say Die! Tour 2023 also featuring King 810, Ten56, Chamber, Fox Lake and Reduction.

Impericon Never Say Die! Tour 2023

NASTY (headlining mainland) / King 810 (headlining UK) Ten56, Chamber, Fox Lake, Reduction

11/03/23 (DE) Cologne – vinegar factory

04.11.23 (DE) Lindau – Club Vaudeville

11/05/23 (CH) Solothurn – Kofmehl

11/06/23 (DE) Munich – Backstage

11/07/23 (AT) Vienna – Arena

11/08/23 (DE) Nuremberg – Hirsch

10.11.23 (CZ) Prague – Storm

11.11.23 (PL) Wroclaw – Zaklęte Rewiry

11/12/23 (DE) Leipzig – Felsenkeller

13.11.23 (DE) Berlin – C-Theater

14.11.23 (DE) Wiesbaden – slaughterhouse

16.11.23 (DE) Hamburg – Gruenspan

17.11.23 (NL) Eindhoven – Effenaar

18.11.23 (BE) Ghent – Chinastraat

19.11.23 (FR) Paris – La Bellevilloise (no Ten56)

21.11.23 (UK) Birmingham – Asylum

22.11.23 (UK) Manchester – Club Academy

23.11.23 (UK) Bristol – SWX

24.11.23 (UK) London – O2 Academy Islington

NASTY on European summer festivals:

28.-29.07.23 (DE) Hartenbergsee – Afdreiht Un Buten

16.-19.08.23 (DE) Dinkelsbühl – Summer Breeze

19.08.23 (DE) Hamburg, Elbriot

NASTY sind:

Berry – bass

Nash – drums

Paddy – guitars

Matthew – vocals

The post NASTY – Streuen den Fans Rosen appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

