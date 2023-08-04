National Music Carnival Night Shines Spotlight on Fugong’s Original Singers

National Music Carnival Night “Singing” Fugong

After the successful launch of the 2nd Nujiang Gorge Cultural Week of 2023 “Shanghai-Dianqing Ethnic Style,” the first folk music carnival night took place on August 2. This special show highlighted local original singers, including Zeng Lijuan, He Yu, Nadasa, Ah Jun, and the Hunter Group, among others. The performers aimed to convey their understanding of life, emotion, and humanity through their music, creating an audio-visual journey of a music feast that let the world hear the Nu River.

The square of Nuoda was filled with citizens and tourists who came to witness the performance as the lights illuminated the stage. The night started with the familiar melody of “Mountains with the Same Pulse and Water with the Same Source,” setting the tone for the music carnival. Seventeen original songs, such as “Fugong Ballad,” “Lisu Girl,” and “Communist Party’s Daimima Party,” resonated with the audience and showcased the national elements of the concert. The singers on stage uplifted the atmosphere, despite the light rain at the beginning, and the audience’s enthusiasm remained undeterred. The concert became an explosion of cheers and shouts, blending with the interweaving and collision of sound and light.

As the singers poured their hearts out, the audience jumped and waved their hands, capturing the wonderful moments on their mobile phones. Live videos were immediately shared on platforms like Moments, Kuaishou, Douyin, and more. Some viewers even started Douyin livestreams, interacting with others and explaining the essence of the live folk music, allowing more people to experience the Fugong carnival up close.

As the music of the Hunter Group’s “Let’s Lisu Come Together” and the adapted song “Ordinary Road” filled the air, the concert neared its end, with the atmosphere reaching its peak. The audience enjoyed the last moments of the carnival, abandoning themselves to the joyous rhythms, and experiencing the blossoming passion.

“After witnessing their awe-inspiring performance tonight, my heart is deeply moved. I couldn’t help but dance when the music started playing. I am eagerly looking forward to the next two music carnival nights,” expressed audience member Po Ahua. The folk music carnival night not only provided him with a sensational experience but also inspired him to pursue a career as an original singer in the future.

“I want to spread our national culture through the creation and performance of minority music, enabling more people to learn about our heritage. Additionally, I hope the younger generation can continue to inherit our national culture and create even better original songs,” eloquently expressed original singer Ah Jun after the concert.

Reports indicate that the “Let the World Hear the Nu River” music carnival night will continue until August 4th. The carnival night will include a special performance for foreign singers and bands, as well as the “Let the World Hear the Nu River” band carnival night. These events, focusing on “songs” and supplemented by “dance,” aim to present a rich content and various presentation forms around the theme of “listen.” By using folk music as a carrier, the concerts aim to integrate characteristic national culture, create a platform for showcasing folk music, and promote cultural exchanges between different places. (Reported by Ning Qian, Li Meijing, Qiu Yun, Li Yiling, Li Yangfang, Qiao Xiaolong, and He Zhou).

