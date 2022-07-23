Home Entertainment ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Screenwriter Wants Nicolas Cage Back – Movie – cnBeta.COM
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Screenwriter Wants Nicolas Cage Back – Movie – cnBeta.COM

'National Treasure: Edge of History' Screenwriter Wants Nicolas Cage Back – Movie – cnBeta.COM

Although many people deride Nicolas Cage as the “King of Bad Movies”, at least he has had a glorious time of success, as evidenced by the two “National Treasures”. In these two films, Cage successfully shaped the image of Ben Gates. Now, the TV series National Treasure: The Edge of History is coming to Disney+.

While the story goes on, there is no Nicolas Cage in it. Two key characters from both films will appear in TV series set in the same universe, but Cage isn’t currently appearing. But that’s not to say the writers didn’t want to bring Cage back into the story.

Two film writers, Marian Webley and Cormac Webley, also wrote the Disney+ series. Here’s what they said at San Diego Comic-Con when faced with the question of whether Cage could return.

Marianne said: “We’ll be very sincere to ask him to come back and we’ll have him in minutes. He’s our favorite actor. Ben Gates was modeled on him from the start. He’s our preferred.”

That is to say, their enthusiasm for Cage remains as strong as ever. But since Cage isn’t involved in the adventure right now, National Treasure: The Edge of History will feature an all-new treasure hunt team.

