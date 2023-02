A look back through the Catholic Culture Podcast archive. This

episode contains highlights from:

Ep. 1 – A Working Actor’s Working Faith – Tony Mockus, Sr.

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-1-working-actors-working-faith/

Ep. 2 – The Largest Civil Disobedience Movement in American

History – Bill Cotter, Phil Lawler

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-2-largest-civil-disobedience-movement-in-us-history/

Ep. 3 – Native American Catholicism and the New Evangelization –

Peter Jesserer Smith

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-3-native-american-catholicism-new-evangelization/

Ep. 4 – The Marian Option – Carrie Gress

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-4-marian-option-carrie-gress/

Ep. 5 – Hospital Dreams – Chris Baker

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-5-hospital-dreams-chris-baker/

Ep. 9 – How to Start an Institutional Apostolate, Pt. 1 – Jeff

Mirus

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-9-how-to-start-institutional-apostolate-part-1-jeff-mirus/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio