There seems to be a consensus about Netflix’s super-expensive new spy thriller, “The Gray Man,” that the Russell Brothers film is polarized, and the outcome depends on whether you’re an entertainment critic or a viewer.

For many critics who watched ahead of time streaming’s adaptation of the first entry in author Mark Greene’s “Gray Man” series of spy novels, the resulting 2-hour feature film is an overall An overly hilarious, slightly derivative star tool that the filmmakers spend too much time and money making sure it looks great at the expense of other things like character development etc. If the critical consensus is important to you, then “Shadow” is a Bourne-esque “Bourne” protagonist).

But the problem is that for many viewers, the consensus of the critics doesn’t seem to matter. Considered by many to be an escapist wanderlust, it does exactly what an action thriller does: keep you entertained.

For Netflix, the movie had a big impact. Netflix gave it a record-breaking $200 million budget, making it the most expensive original movie to debut on streaming to date.