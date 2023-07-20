Home » New Balance and Rich Paul Collaborate to Release the Luxurious ‘Forever Yours’ 550 Shoes
New Balance Collaborates with KLUTCH Sports Group CEO to Launch New “Forever Yours” 550 Shoes

New Balance has once again partnered with Rich Paul, the founder and CEO of KLUTCH Sports Group, to release a new version of the popular New Balance 550 shoes. This time, the “Forever Yours” 550 shoes feature a vibrant pink and purple color scheme that sets them apart from their predecessors. In addition, the shoes now boast more advanced materials on the upper, adding a rare touch of romantic luxury to this joint sports brand.

The New Balance 550 series has gained popularity for constantly introducing new colorways, and the latest iteration is no exception. The common leather upper has been replaced with suede, perfectly complementing the soft and eye-catching pink-purple tones of this collection. Adding to the romantic theme, the tongue label showcases a delicate rose pattern and the words “Forever Yours,” further enhancing the overall aesthetic.

The rose pattern, featured in the series logo, is also incorporated into other pieces of the collection, such as T-shirts, sweaters, sportswear, and collared short-sleeved shirts. These items, combined with the basic pink-purple and navy blue tones, create a cohesive and stylish look that is sure to appeal to fashion-conscious athletes and streetwear enthusiasts alike.

The joint collaboration between New Balance and Rich Paul brings together their respective expertise in sports and fashion, resulting in a unique and appealing collection. The “Forever Yours” 550 shoes and accompanying apparel not only provide exceptional performance on the court but also make a bold statement off the court. This partnership showcases New Balance’s commitment to innovation and its ability to stay ahead of consumer trends.

The New Balance 550 “Forever Yours” collection is set to be released in stores nationwide and online. Fans of the brand and sneaker enthusiasts can’t wait to get their hands on these highly anticipated shoes and experience the romantic luxury they offer.

