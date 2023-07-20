Luxury Line of Defense! Manchester City is about to sign Gwadiol with a transfer fee of more than 100 million euros

Beijing time on July 20th, Manchester City is set to make a major defensive signing with the acquisition of Croatian defender Gwadiol. Renowned transfer reporter Romano reported that Manchester City has reached an agreement with Leipzig for the transfer of Gwadiol, with the player already completing the first part of the medical examination. This high-profile transfer is expected to break records, with a transfer fee exceeding 100 million euros.

According to data from the German transfer market, the previous record for the most expensive signing of a central defender was held by Maguire, who joined Manchester United for 87 million euros. However, reports suggest that Chelsea’s signing of Fofana has surpassed Maguire’s transfer fee. Manchester City’s signing of Gwadiol will certainly add to the narrative of exorbitant sums being spent on top-tier defenders.

Gwadiol, aged 21, will officially join Leipzig in 2021. He has already made a name for himself on the global stage, impressing in the first battle of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His performances have caught the attention of football giants such as Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Manchester United.

Manchester City is no stranger to defensive prowess, having won the “Triple Crown” last season. The team already boasts a formidable lineup of super defenders, including Ake, Akanji, and Ruben Dias. The addition of Gwadiol will only further strengthen their already impressive defense.

As the news of Gwadiol’s imminent signing spreads, Manchester City fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement from the club. The transfer fee and the player’s potential are sure to ignite discussions and debates among football enthusiasts worldwide.

