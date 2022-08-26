Home Sports Rivaldo:Bayern Barcelona are the top contenders for promotion to Real Madrid, Manchester City, Paris Reds – yqqlm
Live it on August 26th Brazilian star Rivaldo talked about the qualifying situation of each group of the Champions League in the 22-23 season. In his opinion, Bayern and Barcelona are the favorites to advance in the group of death; Real Madrid, Manchester City, Paris Red Army have a greater advantage in the group, Will qualify as the group leader.

Here’s Rivaldo’s view:

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Liverpool’s squad strength is higher than the other three teams; Ajax and Napoli will compete for second place, and Ajax is more optimistic.

Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Porto and Atletico Madrid have an advantage in the history of participating in this competition and have a stronger lineup; be careful with Leverkusen, they are competitive.

Group C: Bayern, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Pilsen victories

Bayern and Barcelona are the favourites to advance

Group D: Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting, Marseille

The most balanced group with the most open games; Tottenham has an advantage over the other three teams; it is difficult for the other three teams to find differences except Tottenham.

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, Red Bull Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea are solid, they want to fight for the title again; Milan will be second in the group, the team is growing.

Group F: Real Madrid, Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

See also  Pass the shot and make a contribution!Roma's strongest core prosperous Mourinho re-uses abandoned generals regardless of previous complaints-Mourinho

Real Madrid easily won the first place in the group; the competition for second place in this group will be fierce, and Celtic is more optimistic.

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Dortmund, Copenhagen

Manchester City has an obvious advantage in this group; Sevilla and Dortmund will be very competitive for second place in the group, and it is difficult to choose now.

Group H: Paris, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

Paris have no rivals in this group; Juve are competing with Benfica for second, but it’s hard to say who will advance.

