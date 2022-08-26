Original title: Apple’s “super-forward” invitation, revealing the selling points of the iPhone 14, and adding four new details!

Apple has officially announced,A special event “Super Forward Looking” will be held at 1:00 am on September 8th,At that time, the iPhone 14 series, the official version of iOS 16 and other new products will debut. I believe many fruit fans are already looking forward to it!

However, Apple’s “super-forward-looking” invitation letter has aroused heated discussions among netizens. Some netizens believe that Apple can’t do anything “forward-looking” at all. After all, Apple has been “squeezing toothpaste” in recent years. Kind of amazing.

But some netizens believe that Apple, as the world‘s top technology company,The pictures and themes of the invitations released each time are not random, there must be Easter eggs hidden in them, and the content is very rich.

For example, Apple released the new iPhone 13 series last year, and the theme of the invitation letter was “Call from California”. According to the invitation screen and slogan announced by Apple, netizens analyzed the video portrait function, graphite color and gold color matching, all of which were confirmed.

A year ago, the invitation letter for the iPhone 12 series was “really soon, see you again”, and the upgrade brought by Apple was the much-anticipated 5nm A14 processor, which is still stronger than Android chips, and it is also the first time. Added support for 5G.

So what kind of easter eggs are hidden in this “super-forward-looking” invitation letter? From the many discussions on the Internet, the invitation letter may reveal the four new selling points of the iPhone 14 series.

First of all, click on the invitation letter on Apple's official website, you can seeThe AR version of the invitation letter corresponds to the "space theme" picture, which shows the vast universe and stars.The content is really rich. This detail may be telling the outside world,The iPhone 14 series will be the first phone to support satellite communications,After supporting satellite communication, users no longer have to worry about the iPhone being unable to connect to the cellular network, and in emergency situations, users can also make calls through satellite communication. Second, since Apple is using a space theme, it may still imply that iThe image shooting of the Phone 14 series will be further improved, and astrophotography will be added.For example, shooting the moon, the sun, stars, etc., it is possible to achieve a better experience for users. Similar functions have been done by Android manufacturers for a long time, corresponding to the "Super Moon" shooting mode, which essentially improves the ability of mobile phones to use ultra-telephoto shooting at night. Then there is the screen display function, which is a function that many fans are calling for. After all, the Android camp has been implemented for several years, and this time Apple has a good opportunity. Last year, the iPhone 13 Pro series has used 120Hz ProMotion display. screen. This function has also been confirmed by the outside world before, and some netizens found thatIn the iOS 16Beta 4 version, a dynamic light and dark wallpaper with the screen display function appeared, and Apple also added a mode called "sleep" to the wallpaper.The always-on display in this mode will save more power. Finally, under the background of the all-black invitation letter, the Apple LOGO outlined by starlight can actually be linked to the "exclamation mark" screen. Multiple sources have confirmed that the screen of the iPhone 14 Pro series will usher in the biggest change in the past five years. Apple finally wants to make the Liu Haiping design disappear,The iPhone 14 Pro will use a double-hole screen in the form of an exclamation mark, which means that Apple has further streamlined the Face ID components.Perhaps it is paving the way for a true full screen in the future! The above are the four major details revealed by Apple's "super-forward-looking" invitation letter, but some netizens believe that these functional configurations are not "forward-looking" at all. So do you think these details are forward-looking enough, welcome to comment, like, share, and talk about your views.

