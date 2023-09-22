New Balance Takes the Runway in Shanghai: A Fusion of Sports and Fashion

Internationally renowned sports brand New Balance made a grand entrance in Shanghai, as it lit up the Shanghai Oil Tank Art Center and created a New Balance Runway show that showcased its century-old brand culture. The event, which combined the brand’s running heritage with a fashion show concept, was attended by various celebrities and guests from different walks of life.

The New Balance Runway show took place on a specially designed runway, with light and shadow creating a mesmerizing atmosphere. The runway led the audience through a mysterious time tunnel, allowing them to witness the brand’s classic moments. Models showcased bold silhouettes with minimalist colors, projecting a modern outlook on classic items and highlighting the brand’s innovative style.

The show also featured models demonstrating vitality through running, with their style inspired by urban daily life. The combination of textures, layers, and retro colors created a playful and creative display that captured the dynamic rhythm of the city. The sound of footsteps filled the show, and runners appeared with authentic running postures, showcasing the reality and beauty of running.

Amidst the show, New Balance’s breakthrough product, the WARPED RUNNER shoe, made a surprise appearance. The shoe’s flowing appearance lines reflected the smooth curves of the runway, illustrating the fusion of sports technology and fashion experience from a fresh perspective.

In addition to the Runway show, New Balance also presented a special exhibition that highlighted the brand’s history and culture. The China Special Exhibition took visitors on a journey through time and space, showcasing New Balance’s commitment to manufacturing excellence and continuous breakthroughs. The exhibition featured four major areas, including a section dedicated to classic re-releases and a reflection on the brand’s running gene.

The Runway show and the China Special Exhibition demonstrated New Balance’s dedication to its century-old classics and contemporary design concepts. The brand remains committed to its spirit of excellence and breakthroughs, leading the way in sports fashion. As a century-old jogging shoe family, New Balance continues to provide excellent products for running enthusiasts and professional runners, aiming to maximize athletic potential and ensure a balanced and comfortable life.

For more information about New Balance, individuals can follow the brand’s official Weibo and WeChat public platforms or visit the New Balance China official mall, Tmall flagship store, and JD flagship store for an extraordinary shopping experience.

