LEGO and Nintendo Collaborate Again for Mature Audience: Introducing the Super Mario Piranha Plant Set

LEGO and Nintendo Partner to Release New Super Mario Piranha Plant Set

LEGO and Nintendo have joined forces once again to create a new set that caters to an older and more mature audience. While previous collaborations between the two companies have focused on appealing to younger fans of the Super Mario series, this latest release, called the Super Mario Piranha Plant, is set to be a collector’s item that can serve as an eye-catching centerpiece in any home or office.

The Super Mario Piranha Plant set boasts an impressive 500 bricks, providing enthusiasts with a challenging and enjoyable building experience. Designed to capture the essence of the iconic Piranha Plant, LEGO’s senior designer Carl Merriam emphasized the importance of accurately portraying its unique characteristics. Merriam stated, “When designing the Piranha Plant, it felt important to capture its unique characteristics and ensure that the set was positioned to reflect its iconic pose. I’m very proud of the final result, from the mouth to the leaves and stems, we managed to perfectly portray the menacing nature of the piranha plant!”

Fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on this highly anticipated set, as it is set to launch on November 6, 2023. The Super Mario Piranha Plant will retail for €64.99/£57.99, making it an affordable addition to any LEGO or Super Mario collection.

LEGO has also released an advertisement to showcase the features and highlights of the Super Mario Piranha Plant set, generating excitement and anticipation among fans. With its attention to detail and focus on capturing the essence of the familiar villain, this set is sure to be a hit among LEGO enthusiasts and Super Mario fans alike.

As the collaboration between LEGO and Nintendo continues to thrive, it is clear that these companies are dedicated to creating unique and engaging experiences for fans of all ages. The Super Mario Piranha Plant set represents a new chapter in this ongoing partnership, catering to the desires of older fans while still maintaining the charm and appeal of the beloved Super Mario series.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

