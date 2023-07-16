New Cuban Soap Opera ‘El Derecho de Soñar’ Pays Tribute to Iconic Radio Soap Opera

Title: New Cuban Soap Opera “El derecho de soñar” Pays Tribute to Radio’s Golden Era

Good and new news for Cuban soap operas, as the highly anticipated soap opera “El derecho de soñar” is set to begin airing on the Cubavisión channel starting from Monday, July 17. The series aims to pay homage to the iconic radio soap opera “El derecho de nacer” and is a collaborative effort by Cuba’s renowned actors and media.

Directed by the esteemed Cuban TV directors, Alberto Luberta Martínez and Ernesto Fiallo, “El derecho de soñar” is a period fiction spanning 60 episodes. Despite its role as a tribute series, it promises to offer all the typical elements of a compelling soap opera, including intrigues, forbidden love, jealousy, deceit, betrayal, and more.

In a recent interview with the state press, Alberto Luberta shared that the narrative will commence in 1948, but this time frame will only be explored in the first seven episodes. The story will then jump to the present day, leading up to its final chapter.

Luberta expressed the challenges faced in connecting the two distinct time periods, particularly due to limited resources essential for recreating the past. However, the team embraced the task as they were drawn to the idea of paying tribute to the “golden years of radio.” “When we started, our sole aim was to create a novel that honors the radio,” Luberta added.

The storyline of the new Cuban telenovela revolves around the real-life tragic accident involving actress María Valero during the filming of “El derecho de nacer,” the radio soap opera that captivated the nation in the past century. The leap to the present is portrayed with the belief that radio continues to exist, albeit with noticeable differences.

During the initial stage of the telenovela, popular actors Yaremis Pérez, Niu Ventura, and Karla Santos will portray the iconic Cuban artists of the 1950s, including María Valero, Ernesto Galindo, and Minín Bujones.

While director Alberto Luberta refrained from making predictions about the public’s reception, he acknowledged that those who have read the first seven chapters of the series have fallen in love with it. Luberta expressed concerns about the transition from the period chapters to the present, but ultimately embraced the challenge, stating, “It is something that we always feared, but we decided to bet on it.”

“El derecho de soñar” is poised to capture the hearts and imaginations of Cuban viewers, combining nostalgia for the radio’s golden era with a captivating contemporary storyline.

