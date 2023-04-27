new round of witnesses on the social work of the Judiciary

The Political Judgment Commission, chaired by national deputy Carolina Gaillard (FdT), received new testimonial statements referring to the investigation for alleged irregularities in the management of the Obra Social del Poder Judicial de news (OSPJN).

In the meeting, they presented Héctor Marchi, former general administrator of the Supreme Court, recently displaced from his position; Gustavo Montanini, professor at the UBA; and the lawyer Enrique de Vedia, pro-secretary of the Supreme Court.

De Vedia, as the first witness, ratified the audit report where he had to address legal issues. On the nature of the social work, he explained that “it is a body with management autonomy, administrative and financial individuality, which works under the direct dependence of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.”

Meanwhile, he stated that he was not aware of an agreement by Judge Ricardo Lorenzetti where Minister Juan Carlos Maqueda waived his powers to supervise the agency.

For his part, Gustavo Montanini, who also integrated the internal audit of the social work of the Judiciary, reported difficulties in carrying out the audit. “When you do a review process, you rely on internal audit reports and use that as a trigger. In the absence of those reports, therefore, we had to start from scratch, with thirteen years of review process, ”he said.

“What we can see is that there are indeed some elements that are identified and other income that is not, as a result of the fact that there were no recurring bank reconciliations by the administration of the social work,” added the accountant. Likewise, he admitted a “difference of seven million pesos that we could not understand what the income was.”

Finally, Héctor Marchi, former general administrator of the Supreme Court, framed the situation of the social work in the last decade and denounced “threats and follow-ups” after the report on the management of the social work.

“Our transfer was a concealed sanction, which included all the people who have worked in the audit of the social work,” he said. “I have been followed, there are threats against officials who have collaborated with me and there are issues that go beyond the issue of social work, which generate a lot of pressure on me but it does not prevent me from coming and telling the truth,” he added.

“In the audit, what we did was only detect all the shortcomings of a social work in every way to improve it for 100,000 members who deserve a better health service,” he also explained.

Likewise, Marchi explained that the person responsible for the management of the social work was the judge of the Supreme Court, Juan Carlos Maqueda, and also pointed against Sergio Robles, the spokesman and close collaborator of the president of the Supreme Court, Horacio Rosatti, “for press operations, threats and surveillance”.

“This is a shame, because the Supreme Court cannot have this informality. I was with seven ministers, to whom I had to swear dignity, respect and care for the institution. Today that really does not happen. And it will end like the social work, that is the end of everything, ”she stressed.

The Commission will continue its work next Thursday, within the framework of the investigation against the members of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation for the reasons set forth in Article 53 of the National Constitution.



