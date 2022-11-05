Original title: A new trailer for the romantic comedy “Christmas Love” will be launched on November 10

Sina Movies news today, the romantic comedy “Christmas Love” starring Lindsay Lohan released a new trailer. The BGM is “Jingle Bell Rock” sung by her, which will be launched on Netflix on November 10. It tells the story of a newly engaged, pampered hotel girl who loses her memory after a ski accident. Fortunately, she is taken in by a handsome blue-collar hotel owner and his bright and precocious daughter, and the three spend the time before Christmas together.

Janine Damian (“Dance Bash”, “Christmas Princess”) directed and co-wrote the script, Cod Overstreet (“Glee”), Wu Yuwei (“Fatal Sense”), Jack Wagner (“Detective Amon”) and so on.

