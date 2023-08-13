Neymar agrees for two years with the Saudi club Al Hilal

PARIS (AP) — Brazilian star Neymar has reportedly reached an agreement to leave Paris Saint-Germain and sign for two years with the Saudi club Al Hilal.

As reported by the French sports newspaper L’Equipe on its website on Sunday, the attacker will earn a total of 160 million euros ($175 million) over the course of two seasons.

The amount that will be paid for the transfer card for Neymar, who had also dreamed of returning to Barcelona – which was his first club in Europe after making his debut at Santos, was not disclosed.

PSG did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press to confirm the deal.

Neymar has a contract with PSG that expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

He was not called up for the opening game of the French league season that PSG drew 0-0 against Lorient on Friday. He trained in solitude on Friday. The club’s explanation was that he was recovering from a virus.

But Neymar is on the exit ramp for PSG and could leave before the transfer market closes at the end of August.

The 31-year-old Brazilian joined PSG from Barcelona for a record €222 million (now $244 million) six years ago, the same year that Kylian Mbappé landed after a €180 million deal with Monaco. of euros.

PSG had already received a record $332 million offer from Al Hilal for Mbappe, who is in the final year of his deal with the French champions and is in a contract dispute with the club. Mbappé, who is said to have refused to meet with the emissaries of the Saudi club when they were in Paris last month, is being rumored to sign with Real Madrid at the end of last season upon his release.

The tensions between Mbappé and PSG would have eased on Sunday after the player returned to training “after very constructive and positive discussions” between the parties.

Mbappé watched the game against Lorient from the stands. The Italian midfielder Marco Verratti was also not taken into account by the new coach Luis Enrique and everything indicates that he would sign with a Saudi league club after joining PSG in 2012.

