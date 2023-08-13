Car and hail how to claim reimbursement from the insurance …

A tropical summer or almost, where the auto they come out damaged by hailHere’s everything you need to know about‘insurance and how ask for a refund.

Cars and hail, everything you need to know about insurance and how to claim a refund, source DepositPhotos

Hail damage is included in the insurance under the heading ‘adverse weather events’

We frequently google: hail damage insurance. And it turns out that the guarantee hail insurance it is an accessory cover.

This falls into the macro-categoria of the atmospheric eventsthe. There are few insurance companies that offer one exclusive protection against hail.

It must be said that the coverage above is part of a macro-area that covers damage caused by adverse meteorological events.

For example: snowfalls, floods, landslides, mudslides, avalanches, whirlwinds and, of course, violent hailstorms.

Tyres.it – Search for tires by size

How much it costs to add the damage caused by adverse weather events macro-area

Coverage against atmospheric events costs on average, within the annual package, the policy around 150 euros.

Above all, this only the atmospheric events expressly indicated in the policy. If we want protection against hail, therefore, we must make sure that the violent hailstorm is clearly marked among the events foreseen by the policy. Watch out, when we sign up for generic coverage against adverse weather events, without paying attention to which adverse events are indicated, it can expose ourselves to nasty surprises.

Cars and hail, everything you need to know about insurance and how to claim a refund, source DepositPhotos

What does the insurance cover?

In terms of insurance, the one against the adverse atmospheric events provides for ceilings, deductibles and overdrafts. So in the event of particularly high damage, therefore, it is difficult for the insurance to fully cover the damage suffered.

Finally, there are companies that could offer better conditions to customers who decide to turn to a body shop that has an agreement with the vehicle repair insurance.

In particular, some extend the protection against adverse weather events for spare parts, accessories, options and audio devices. We point out that this type of accessory is considered permanently fixed on the vehicle.

An example

One of the largest insurance companies active in Italy, in the specific case of a hailstorm, it includes a ceiling of 3,000 euros. This can be adjusted to the insured value of the vehicle in the event of repair at a contracted bodyshop.

Furthermore, the insurance provides for an uncovered amount of 10% of the damagewith a minimum of 500 euro. The overdraft rate and the minimum can be reduced by 50%.

With regard to non-standard accessories, in the example, the coverage of the Hail and Atmospheric Events policy cannot in any case exceed the 15% of the insured value, referring to the value of the vehicle covered by the policy, up to a maximum of 5,000 Euros per Claim.

What are the documents to provide for the refund

Once you contact the company, you must provide a series of documents proving the damage, including photos taken of the vehicle.

Cars and hail, everything you need to know about insurance and how to claim a refund, source DepositPhotos

Let’s not forget to also attach a complaint

To the documentation we always include a complaint of damage done to the Police Forces, the Fire Brigade or the Civil Defence.

Furthermore, it can make a difference to include the bulletin from the nearest Weather Observatory which actually demonstrates that a violent hailstorm occurred on the day and at the time indicated in our documentation. Finally, it could help to include newspaper articles in the documentation – of a national or local nature – which speak of the violent hailstorm due to which we are turning to the insurance company.

The insurance once the documentation is received appoint an expert. This will have to view the car for checking the damage, estimating the repair costs and, of course, the amount of compensation. By convention, the economic valuation of the vehicle involved is that which the vehicle had the day before the adverse weather event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

