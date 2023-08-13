Economist Daniel Susskind: “AI is more likely to threaten middle-class jobs”

WELT: It has been falsely claimed that machines will soon replace humans, but now the threat of technology-related unemployment is very real, as you yourself write in your book A World without Work. Why? Is that because of the artificial intelligence?

Daniel Susskind: Ever since modern economic growth began 300 years ago, people have suffered from periodic panic attacks that the new technology of the era would take away their jobs. By and large, these fears have proven unnecessary. Today, however, the situation is different and I think we have to take these fears seriously.

