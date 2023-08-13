Home » Economist Daniel Susskind: “AI is more likely to threaten middle-class jobs”
Business

Economist Daniel Susskind: “AI is more likely to threaten middle-class jobs”

by admin
Economist Daniel Susskind: “AI is more likely to threaten middle-class jobs”

WELT: It has been falsely claimed that machines will soon replace humans, but now the threat of technology-related unemployment is very real, as you yourself write in your book A World without Work. Why? Is that because of the artificial intelligence?

Daniel Susskind: Ever since modern economic growth began 300 years ago, people have suffered from periodic panic attacks that the new technology of the era would take away their jobs. By and large, these fears have proven unnecessary. Today, however, the situation is different and I think we have to take these fears seriously.

See also  Ubisoft released a new AI tool to assist in writing game scripts, but other peers responded lukewarm | 4Gamers

You may also like

The Steady Growth of Local Financial Enterprises in...

Trump: on trial and running as favorite for...

Pd, condemnation of the mayor of Sarno. Cirielli:...

Mancini, winner yes but never number 1. Farewell...

Extra profits, rejected by Moody’s: banks surprised and...

Current deduction on two apartments, what rules for...

503 Service Unavailable Error Encountered While Retrieving URL:...

Bolzano, 21 year old stabbed to death. The...

Minimum wage, Salvini brakes Meloni. Tajani: “A boomerang,...

Co-owner spouses, who separates and leaves the house...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy