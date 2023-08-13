Home » Sloba Radanović called out his colleagues | Entertainment
Sloba Radanović called out his colleagues | Entertainment

Sloba Radanović called out his colleagues | Entertainment

Sloba Radanović commented on the work of some of his colleagues and expressed his opinion about it.

Source: Instagram/slobaradanović

The singer often comments on all current events on social networks, and now he posted on his Instagram profile and commented on the work of his colleagues. Radanović first commented on the interesting fact that Satan was the first musician, after he became a fallen angel. However, Sloba seems to have been shocked by some of his colleagues’ new projects, so he asked parents to watch what their children watch and listen to:

“Some stories say that Satan, that is, the devil, was the first musician. After becoming a fallen angel, he decided to infiltrate people with music, which makes sense,” the singer wrote and continued: “Some musicians are performers and it is clear that music has to be different and that’s all right, I really don’t want to judge anyone, or disparage anyone’s work and effort”.


HE ATE BEANS WITH THE HOMELESS, THEN BRUTALLY SHOUTED OUT ON HIS COLLEAGUES! Disgusted by their work – He mentioned the DEVIL and demons!

Source: Instagram/slobaradanovic/printscreen

But please, pay attention to what you or your children are listening to. What are these songs about? How do those costumes look and how do you feel when they are presented to you. We have started to normalize devils and demons. Let’s not allow that“, wrote Radanović, who with his wife Jelena and son Damjan currently resides in Montenegro, where he regularly performs and every free moment used to enjoy with the family.

See also  Concert May 1st 2023, Lazza sings with the audience in the rain. Ligabue lights up the square with "The salt of the earth"


HE ATE BEANS WITH THE HOMELESS, THEN BRUTALLY SHOUTED OUT ON HIS COLLEAGUES! Disgusted by their work – He mentioned the DEVIL and demons!

Source: Instagram/jeja.radanovic

Sloba Radanović enjoying with her baby Source: Instagram/jeja.radanovic

