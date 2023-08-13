Home » Column of smoke over Leverkusen: fire in commercial enterprise – Rhineland – news
News

Column of smoke over Leverkusen: fire in commercial enterprise – Rhineland – news

by admin
Column of smoke over Leverkusen: fire in commercial enterprise – Rhineland – news

According to the fire brigade, a fire broke out in a commercial area in Leverkusen on Sunday afternoon. According to information from the WDR, it is the grain store of a large bakery in the Quettingen district. There is a hall in full fire, said a spokeswoman for the Leverkusen fire brigade.

A resident in the vicinity of the bakery was taken to the hospital for treatment for circulatory problems, the spokeswoman continued. According to the first estimates, employees of the company were not injured.

Burning hall partially collapsed

In order to extinguish the fire in the hall, which has already partially collapsed, the Leverkusen fire brigade is being supported by forces from the Rheinisch-Bergisch district, among others. The cloud of smoke is now much smaller, but isolated soot particles can still come down in the Opladen and Neukirchen districts of Leverkusen.

The fire brigade asked residents in Bürrig, Küppersteg, Rheindorf and Opladen to keep doors and windows closed. However, there is no danger to the population, according to the fire brigade.

With material from the agency dpa.

The WDR also reports on this topic in the current radio news, for example on WDR 2.

See also  Taanneftegas supports sports competitions for children in the Taman region Berlin News - News Berlin Sport Latest news on the Internet

You may also like

Neighborhood pride in the Bronx of New York...

The Tragic Consequences of Excessive Hydration: Woman Dies...

US Congressman Files Articles for Impeachment Against Joe...

VfB Ultras criticize the new main sponsor

Candidates for the presidency of Ecuador debate their...

Judge sent to prison members of a jíbaro...

Vice Premier Liu Guozhong emphasizes agricultural disaster relief...

Identification of a climate activist after the blockade

Training for the Members of the Vote Receiving...

Pick and plate in Medellín Monday August 14,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy