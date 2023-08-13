Column of smoke over Leverkusen: fire in commercial enterprise – Rhineland – news

According to the fire brigade, a fire broke out in a commercial area in Leverkusen on Sunday afternoon. According to information from the WDR, it is the grain store of a large bakery in the Quettingen district. There is a hall in full fire, said a spokeswoman for the Leverkusen fire brigade.

A resident in the vicinity of the bakery was taken to the hospital for treatment for circulatory problems, the spokeswoman continued. According to the first estimates, employees of the company were not injured.

Burning hall partially collapsed

In order to extinguish the fire in the hall, which has already partially collapsed, the Leverkusen fire brigade is being supported by forces from the Rheinisch-Bergisch district, among others. The cloud of smoke is now much smaller, but isolated soot particles can still come down in the Opladen and Neukirchen districts of Leverkusen.

The fire brigade asked residents in Bürrig, Küppersteg, Rheindorf and Opladen to keep doors and windows closed. However, there is no danger to the population, according to the fire brigade.

With material from the agency dpa.

