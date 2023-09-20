Understanding the Risks: A Disclaimer for AASTOCKS.com Users

Use of Website/Application at Own Risk: A Must-Know Disclaimer

Hong Kong – AASTOCKS.com Ltd, in collaboration with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, China Investment Information Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Securities Information Co., Ltd., Nasdaq, Inc., and other relevant entities, has recently issued an important disclaimer regarding the use of their website/application. The disclaimer highlights that users must utilize the platform at their own risk.

The aforementioned organizations and their subsidiaries, along with their information sources and third-party data providers, strive to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information provided. However, they cannot guarantee its absolute accuracy and reliability. Consequently, they will not be held liable for any loss or damage caused by any inaccuracies or omissions, irrespective of the liability under tort law, contract liability, or other liability.

Moreover, the disclaimer emphasizes that AASTOCKS.com Ltd, its holding companies, subsidiaries, and their respective information sources and third-party data providers do not make any express or implied offers, representations, or warranties regarding the information, including but not limited to warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. Users are urged to exercise caution and verify all information before making any investment decisions.

It is crucial to note that interruptions, inaccuracies, errors, or omissions may occur on the platform due to various causes. AASTOCKS.com Ltd, along with its affiliated companies, information sources, and third-party data providers, will not be held liable for any damages resulting from such occurrences, whether direct or indirect, consequential, punitive, or exemplary. The responsibility lies with the users to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information utilized.

Furthermore, AASTOCKS.com Ltd specifies that it is not liable for any loss or damage caused by force majeure or circumstances beyond its reasonable control. These circumstances include but are not limited to typhoons, heavy rains, other natural disasters, government restrictions or disruptions, war, virus outbreaks, network failures, or telecommunications failures.

In terms of copyright and usage, the disclaimer clarifies that AASTOCKS.com Ltd owns proprietary material on its platform that should not be copied, disseminated, sold, published, broadcasted, announced, transmitted, or exploited for commercial purposes without the express written consent of the company.

Morningstar, Inc., a notable financial data and analysis company, is also referenced in the disclaimer. The material, data, analysis, and opinions contained in Morningstar’s information are proprietary, and their completeness, accuracy, and timeliness are not guaranteed. Morningstar advises users to seek professional investment advice and verify all information before making any investment decisions.

AASTOCKS.com Ltd emphasizes that the content and information on their platform are based on analysis and interpretation of publicly available information. While efforts are made to collect reliable data, AASTOCKS.com Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or correctness of the analyses and information.

The disclaimer further highlights that the services provided by AASTOCKS.com Ltd are subject to change without prior notice. The company reserves the right to improve or correct errors or omissions on its platform.

Users should be aware that investing involves risks, and while the financial teaching provided on the platform can be used for academic reference purposes, AASTOCKS.com Ltd cannot guarantee profitability or future performance. Past performance does not necessarily reflect future performance, and users should exercise caution and consult professionals before making any investment decisions.

AASTOCKS.com Ltd may provide links to other websites of interest, but the company clarifies that it is not responsible for the content, reliability, or quality assurance of these third-party websites.

The disclaimer concludes by highlighting that AATV, a video website platform owned by AASTOCKS.com Ltd, is intended for information purposes only and not for trading purposes. The content and information provided on AATV do not constitute solicitation, offer, opinion, or recommendation for the sale of any securities or investment advice. Users are encouraged to make their own investment decisions based on their own objectives and financial situations. AASTOCKS.com Ltd will not be held liable for inaccuracies, errors, delays, or losses resulting from the content of AATV programs.

The company reserves the right to update the disclaimer from time to time, and users are advised to regularly check for any changes. By continuing to use the website/application after the updated disclaimer has been published, users agree to be bound by the changed terms.

This disclaimer is governed by the laws of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, and users agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Hong Kong courts. In case of any discrepancy between the Chinese and English versions of the disclaimer, the English version prevails.

For further information, please visit the AASTOCKS.com Ltd website/application. The disclaimer was last updated on January 6, 2023.

Disclaimer: This news article is based on the content provided by AASTOCKS.com Ltd and does not reflect the views or opinions of any other entity.

