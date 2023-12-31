Where to find the best free PC games

I free games o free to play for PC are constantly increasing and it is often difficult to find the best or most popular among a wide range of options. Within this guide we will list the best games of 2023 for PC with a totally free experience, based on player preferences.

Top 5 best free video games

Among video games shooter most popular around, Fortnite was released in 2017 for PC and consoles and continues to be played by hundreds of millions of players today. It features different game modes: Save the world, Battle Royale, Zero Build and Creative Mode. The aim of the game is to fire at anything that moves within the map and be the last to survive.

To download Fortnite on PC the first thing to do is connect to Epic Games official pagefrom where it will be possible to start the download. Once finished, open the executable on your PC and finish the procedure that will appear on the screen. Once done, just create your own account game and start the adventure.

A giant like this could not be missing from the list of the best free PC games Call of Dutydeveloped by Infinity Ward, Treyarch and Raven Software and also published in 2020 for Windows.

Call of Duty: Warzone is free to play; therefore, it is possible to download and play it completely free of charge and is perfect for those players who love realistic military contexts.

To download it you can act in two ways:

Via the platform Steam: it will be necessary go to the official website and click on Installa Steam to start the download. It will be necessary create an account Steam if you don’t already have one. From the search bar you can find the desired game: all you have to do is click Start game. Through Battle.net: you will have to go to the official website and click on Download Battle.net to start the download. You will need to create a account then click on All games and choose Call of Duty: Warzone. Finally, start the installation and play.

Impossible to have never heard of LOL, League of Legendssuch a video game MOBA (Online Multiplayer Battle Arena) developed by Riot Games for Microsoft Windows and macOS.

The aim of the strategy game is to create a team that will have to destroy the opponents’ base. Each player (Summoner) controls a Champion, i.e. a character with specific abilities. There are 162 different Champions within the game.

To download LOL on your computer you need the registering an account: to do this, it will be enough connect to the official website of the game, press on Play now and proceed with registration. At this point, it will be possible to download the game by clicking on Download the game.

Hearthstone falls into the category of card games and was developed in 2014 by Blizzard Entertainment for PC. It is a strategic game in which a pair of players is called upon to challenge each other using the cards they have in their deck, bringing their opponent to zero life points.

Here’s how to download Hearthstone for PC:

Download and install BlueStacks on your computer Complete the Google sign-in to access the Play Store Search for Hearthstone in the search bar and start the download

Click on the Hearthstone icon to start playing

COUNTER-STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE

One of the most famous first person shooter games, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was developed by Valve Corporation and Hidden Path Entertainment. The objective of the game is to win with your team in the fight between Terrorists and Special Forces through good strategy and communication between players.

Each team is made up of 5 players and no one can leave the game before completing all 16 rounds which will declare the team the winner.

To download Counter Strike just rely on the platform Steam already mentioned previously.

