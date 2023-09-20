Participating in the Hangzhou Asian Games: A ‘Happy Moment’ for Palestinian Athletes – Exclusive Interview with Rajoub, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Youth and Sports of Palestine

Xinhua News Agency, Ramallah, September 19th: Exclusive interview: Participating in the Hangzhou Asian Games is a “happy moment” for Palestinian athletes – Interview with Rajoub, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Youth and Sports of Palestine

In a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua News Agency reporters in Ramallah, Jibril Rajoub, Chairman of the Palestinian Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, expressed his joy for the participation of Palestinian athletes in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. Rajoub stated that the Palestinian people have great affection for China and that being part of the Asian Games is a “happiness” for the athletes, inspiring them to excel.

Rajoub, who is also the Secretary-General of the Central Committee of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah), has visited China multiple times. As the leader of the Palestinian delegation, he expressed his enthusiasm for their participation in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. He emphasized that the Hangzhou Asian Games is a significant event for the reunion of the “Asian family,” and Palestine will actively engage in various sports events.

The Palestinian delegation will consist of more than 100 participants, competing in 16 events, including football, marking a record number of participation for Palestine. The Hangzhou Asian Games is expected to become a milestone in the history of Palestinian sports.

When asked about his impression of the host city Hangzhou, Rajoub praised its ancient and exquisite architectural style, profound cultural heritage, and the warm hospitality of its residents. He expressed his anticipation for Hangzhou to host a remarkable event that will leave a glorious mark in the history of the Asian Games.

Rajoub further acknowledged China‘s rich experience in hosting world competitions and commended their excellent preparation and organization work. He believes that the Hangzhou Asian Games will enhance sports and cultural exchanges among Asian countries and regions, fostering friendship among the Asian people. Additionally, the games will serve as a platform for Palestinian athletes to unite, considering the essential role that sports play in bringing the Palestinian people together. Regardless of their origin from the West Bank, Jerusalem, or the Gaza Strip, Palestinian athletes share a common bond as members of the same Olympic committee, according to Rajoub.

Rajoub also highlighted the fruitful cooperation between China and Palestine in the field of sports. China has provided Palestine with approximately 200,000 square meters of artificial turf, which has been instrumental in the development of Palestine’s sports industry. He expressed his hope that this visit will further strengthen the cooperation between the two parties in the field of sports.

With the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games set to foster camaraderie among Asian countries and regions, Palestinian athletes are poised to demonstrate their talent and represent their nation with pride. The participation of Palestine in the games serves as a testament to the power of sportsmanship and unity, transcending borders and cultural differences.

Editor: Zhang Jingwen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

