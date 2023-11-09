Neymar Mourns the Loss of His Friend Luana Andrade After Tragic Death

Neymar Jr. mourns the loss of his friend Luana Andrade, who tragically passed away at the age of 29 after undergoing liposuction surgery, leading to a pulmonary embolism and a fatal clot in her lungs. Andrade, a Brazilian model and influencer close to the footballer’s circle of friends, suffered several cardiac arrests during the surgery and despite efforts to save her, she did not survive.

The news of Andrade’s untimely passing comes as Neymar is already dealing with a difficult period in his life, having sustained an injury during a match with the Brazilian National Team that has kept him sidelined. The loss of his close friend has undoubtedly added to his emotional burdens, but the footballer took to social media to express his condolences to Andrade’s family and loved ones.

Andrade’s representative stated that the model had undergone surgery to enhance her physical appearance, and this was not the first time she had undergone such procedures. However, the fatal incident occurred during the extraction of fat from her knees while undergoing liposuction surgery on her thighs.

Neymar Jr. shared his grief and paid tribute to Andrade on Instagram, remembering her as a beloved friend and offering his condolences to her family. Andrade, known for her appearances on television and her large social media following, leaves a lasting impact on those who knew her and those who followed her career. The sudden loss of a bright young life has sent shockwaves through the community, as everyone takes a moment to remember and honor Luana Andrade.