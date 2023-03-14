Home Entertainment Nicholas Tse officially announced that three leading films will be launched in one day, “New Police Story 2” will be the director for the first time domeet webmaster
Original title: Nicholas Tse officially announced that three starring movies will start “New Police Story 2” will be the director for the first time

Sohu Entertainment News Emperor Films 2023 film list announced, Nicholas Tse has a total of three starring films “Unlimited Mission”, “New Police Story 2” and “Rage Spread”. In addition to the previously announced “Customs Front”, there are four new films worth looking forward to! The specific information is as follows↓↓

“Infinite Mission”: Produced by Lam Chao-hsien and Leung Fung-ying, directed by Lam Chiu-hsien, starring Nicholas Tse, William Chan, and Yang Tianyu;

“New Police Story 2”: Produced by Jackie Chan, directed by Nicholas Tse, starring Jackie Chan, Nicholas Tse, Charlene Choi;

“Spreading Rage”: Produced by Andy Lau, directed by Guo Zijian, starring Andy Lau and Nicholas Tse;

"Customs Front": Produced by Shao Jianqiu, directed by Yau Litao, Nicholas Tse as action director, Jacky Cheung, Nicholas Tse, Karena Lam, Liu Yase, Kwan Chi-bin starring, and Francis Ng special performance.

