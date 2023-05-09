Nicolas Cage Confirmed to Return to Star in Latest Lord of War Sequel Movie

Vendôme Pictures announced without warning today that the 2005 crime drama “Lord of War” directed by Andrew Niccol and starring Nicolas Cage will be filming a sequel, and Andrew Niccol and Nicolas Cage will also return.

In the sequel, titled Lords of War, written and directed by Andrew Niccol, Nicolas Cage returns as notorious arms dealer Yuri Orlov, who discovers in this episode that he has an illegitimate child, to be played by the John Wick: Chapter 4 star Bill Skarsgård plays the role. This illegitimate son is very ambitious and hopes to surpass his father in his personal career. He is not only interested in selling arms, but also gathers a mercenary to intervene in other countries’ wars. The father and son will have a head-on conflict in this episode. In addition to the online competition, the two will also compete for the same woman.

Nicolas Cage thinks that the character of Yuri Orlov still has a lot to explore. Plato said it well: “Only the dead can see the end of the war.” ’ I look forward to spending more time portraying the charming demon Yuri Orlov, who now has an extra bastard. ”