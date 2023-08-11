Nightmarer – Deformity Adrift – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on August 6, 2023 in Album

(These beyond Portland city limits, partially re-occupied) Nightmarer reap on their second studio album Deformity Adrift the fruits making their debut Cacophony of Terror planted five years ago.

With the guitarists Simon Hawemann (War from a Harlots Mouth) and Keith Merrow (Conquering Dystopia), exceptional drummer Paul Seidel (The Ocean, War from a Harlots Mouth), Frontamnn John Collett (Ex-Really and Success Will Write Apocalypse Across the Sky) and session bassist Brendan Sloan (Altars and Convulsing) staffed very impressively, apart from the technical precision it is difficult to determine exactly what exactly Nightmarer in a damn similar direction to e.g Mithridates to the horizon with Ulcerate going as pillar saints, doing better than many of their peers.

Without really original handwriting, but a latent tendency to love Djent and Meshuggah-Admiration, the so coherent sound image especially in Hammer of Desolation also noticeably identity-forming to Blackened Deathcore, but it is almost certainly due to the relative compactness, which always lets the 32 minutes get to the point without forcing them into a corset – alone Baptismal Tomb indulges in an ambient-dissonant endgame with chubby bass, Suffering Beyond Death rushes to then take out all the tempo hallucinogenic jazzed up and Bridles anyway final stage are in any case diffuse interludes spreading the suspense off the track, which create space to breathe in the otherwise so densely cultivated space, sharpen the senses and deepen the mood: it is possibly the distilled immediate directness that Deformity Adrift so excellent.

while already Brutalist Imperator enriches the disso-death with nihilistic blasting drive in heavy sludge gestures, viscous and manic fast at the same time, planing the groove in a catchy way and interpreting the intricate songwriting in an amazingly crisp way, setting the abrasive path Nightmarer also sent the variance over time.

Throe of Illicit Withdrawal admits melodies with incantatory gesture and baptism command stomps on song title of the year (featuring Christian Kolf and Jan Buckard from Valborg as guest voices next to the noise additions from Eeli Helin) chanting as a corroded mood booster including German-language sample almost with dull brute force carrying the pastoral shimmer out of the structure before the martial apocalypse of Obliterated Shrine its epic, monstrous gravitation in the orchestral panorama almost too short.

That the access and retrieval of (the one that comes with fabulous artwork) Deformity Adrift It’s so easy, without offering all facets of the record for sale without edges, of course, is good for the addictive factor.

Deformity Adrift by Nightmarer

