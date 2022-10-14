NIGO and rapper Lil Uzi Vert are not only good brothers in private, but also business partners of each other. In addition to the joint series launched last year as the director of HUMAN MADE, they also use the album “I Know NIGO” to carry out music exchanges. Fan Zai brought new news and officially announced that HUMAN MADE will release the joint ride series together with Lil Uzi Vert for the second time.

Remember Lil Uzi Vert’s iconic bat motif? This time, it is integrated into the HUMAN MADE classic Storm Cowboy logo, as a highlight of the cooperation throughout the series called “UZI MADE”, starting with a satin baseball jacket, followed by denim jackets, jeans, hooded zipper jackets, casual Pants, T-shirts, double-sided pillows and other items.

Lil Uzi Vert x HUMAN MADE “UZI MADE Collection” will be exclusively available on the HUMAN MADE website on October 15th. Readers who want to get started must pay more attention.