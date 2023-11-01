NIGO’s Iconic Collectibles: A Must-Have Collection for Fashion and Hip-Hop Enthusiasts

“From Me to You” Auction Showcasing Rare NIGO Collectibles

In an exciting event for fashion, hip-hop, and streetwear enthusiasts, the highly anticipated “From Me to You” auction will showcase a wide array of collectibles curated by none other than NIGO himself. The collection features jewelry, watches, vintage clothing, denim clothing, and accessories, among others. From popular iconic items to never-before-seen samples, this auction holds great significance for fans and collectors alike.

NIGO, renowned for his contributions to fashion and streetwear culture, personally wore many of the items up for auction during his illustrious career. This adds a unique appeal for enthusiasts and those looking to own a piece of fashion history.

Among the most noteworthy items in the collection is a 2010 Hermès Orange H Clemence Leather Birkin 55 with Palladium Hardware. This luxury handbag is expected to fetch an impressive $8,000 to $10,000. Another standout piece is the Brooklyn Machine Works bicycle, which NIGO customized in 2005 with a Gucci chain. With its distinctive design, this bicycle is estimated to sell for $5,000.

For sneaker aficionados, the first edition of JAY-Z’s signature BAPE STA sneakers will be a covetable item at the auction. Expect a price tag of around $6,000 USD for this iconic footwear. Watch collectors, on the other hand, can look forward to the Casio x NIGO White Gold & Diamond G-Shock Watch customized by Jacob & Co., which is expected to sell for $12,000 to $15,000. And for those with a taste for high-end jewelry, the White Gold & Diamond Running Dog Pendant & Diamond Gucci Link The Chain white gold and diamond watches are predicted to command a price of $20,000.

The “From Me to You” auction promises to be an exciting event for fashion enthusiasts and collectors across the globe. With a range of rare and unique NIGO collectibles on offer, buyers can expect to find pieces that reflect the cultural significance of fashion, hip-hop, and streetwear. So mark your calendars and get ready to bid on these one-of-a-kind items that hold a special place in fashion history.

