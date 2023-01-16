Home Entertainment Nike Releases 2023 Chinese New Year Theme Movie “Never Change the Teenage Madness” | Hypebeast
Entertainment

Nike Releases 2023 Chinese New Year Theme Movie “Never Change the Teenage Madness” | Hypebeast

Nike officially released the 2023 Chinese New Year theme film “Don’t Change the Teenage Madness”, inspiring the younger generation to express boldly and pursue their dreams bravely. The teenager’s dream is crazy enough, but with immature nature. Later, as the years got older, time seemed to bury the spirit of the youth, and the Haikou once promised was gradually forgotten and no longer mentioned. But will you really forget? Nike believes that the fearlessness, impulsiveness and love that flow in everyone’s blood have never changed. As long as you have enough enthusiasm and persistence, you dare to think and do as you did when you were a child. I can personally realize it for the world to see.

Nike hopes to show the stories about the dreams of Li Na, Liu Xiang, Yi Jianlian, Wang Shuang and other athletes in their youth through relaxed and humorous expression techniques when creating “Never Change the Teenage Madness”, so as to inspire and inspire the younger generation to express themselves boldly and persist Love in my heart and go all out to realize my dream. At the same time, Nike also launched the “Unchanging Teenage Crazy Challenge” New Year’s High series of cards. Participating in the event can customize your own childhood cards, share your childhood stories, and participate in offline activities and have the opportunity to win ultra-rare Lucky Rabbit Spring Festival cards .

