Nildo José creates a cozy, no-frills refuge on the coast of São Paulo

(Fran Parente/CASACOR)

Big names come together in the design of this 570 m² house located on Praia da Baleia, on the north coast of São Paulo: the architecture is Gui Mattos and the landscaping signed by Rodrigo Oliveira. But it is in the interiors that the personality of the residents appears, creating a coastal and cozy refuge – here, the person responsible for the project is the architect Nildo José.

– (Fran Parente/CASACOR)

“The clients didn’t want an urban identity, but a portrait of the Brazilian coast, a space to enjoy the routine of a beach town, in a cozy way and without excesses”, explains the professional.

– (Fran Parente/CASACOR)

As the residence was newly built, there were no changes in the hydraulic part and the finishes in the wet areas were maintained. Only electrical points were changed to follow the project.

– (Fran Parente/CASACOR)

“The client asked that the region of barbecue was outdoors, but could be closed on cold and rainy days, so we made a retractable cover to meet that request”, says Nildo. In fact, despite being a beach house, the idea is for the family to use it in all seasons – so much so that there is even a fireplace in the living room.

Continues after advertising – (Fran Parente/CASACOR)

As the client is an art collector and lover of Brazilian design, the selection of furniture was made with great care. Among the highlights are the Poltrona Bowla classic from Lina Bo Bardiit’s at Raft chair, by Jean Gillon. Both are in the living room, next to the corten steel fireplace.

– (Fran Parente/CASACOR)

In terms of finishes, the greatest concern was with materials that were durable and easy to maintain in the coastal region. Emphasis on the limestone floor and the wooden ceiling in the living room and the natural oak veneer panels.

Do you want to receive more news about architecture, art, design and landscaping? Assine a Newsletter!

Subscription successful!

You will receive our newsletters in the morning from Monday to Friday.

Share this article via:

Continues after advertising

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

