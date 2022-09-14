Following the solo exhibition in 2020, Noguchi Museum (Iamu Noguchi Museum) announced today that it will release a limited-edition ride series with Futura, which brings Akari 1A lanterns and prints. The famous Akari lantern collection was designed by Isamu Noguchi and has been around for about 60 years. The lanterns feature a washi paper body, and Futura hand-painted a series of Akari 1A in August 2021 in Isamu Noguchi’s former studio, screen-printed in yellow, orange, red, green and grey, combined with Futura’s spray paint trim. The engravings are followed by the use of prints designed by Isamu Noguchi for the Akari 1A around 1954, these Akari prints were screen printed in Japan on washi paper, all engraved with Futura hand-painted elements and signatures, each piece is unique.

The Isamu Noguchi Museum x Futura collaboration series will be available at 12PM EST on September 14th, with Akari 1A lanterns limited to 25 pieces and prints limited to 99 pieces. The lanterns and the prints are priced at $3,000 and $5,000 respectively. Proceeds will be used to support the museum’s programs. Interested readers may wish to learn more.