Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter / Yan Jianguang Correspondent / Kaixuan) On September 8, Yu Zhonghua, Secretary of the Kaiping Municipal Committee, presided over the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Kaiping Municipal Committee and the meeting of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, conveying and learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping on epidemic prevention and control and safety Important speeches on production work and the spirit of important instructions and instructions, the province’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference on September 1, the province’s epidemic prevention and control and work safety teleconference on September 6, and the Jiangmen Epidemic Research, Judgment, and Disposal Analysis Conference , convey the spirit of the relevant documents of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Office, and study and deploy Kaiping City’s epidemic prevention and control, work safety and social stability.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions, and earnestly implement them.

One is to improve ideological awareness. All levels and departments should earnestly shoulder the political responsibility of epidemic prevention and control, production safety and social stability, resolutely implement the important requirements of “epidemic prevention, economic stabilization, and security development”, strengthen bottom-line thinking, and build security The defense line, resolutely grasp the work of epidemic prevention and control, production safety and social stability.

The second is to pay close attention to the implementation of the work. Carefully do a good job in epidemic prevention and response in brother counties (cities, districts), strengthen information exchange, mutual assistance of resources, risk assessment, and emergency linkage, study and judge early warnings in advance, and investigate the risk of epidemic transmission in a timely manner. Pay close attention to the two nodes of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, strengthen the supervision and inspection of holiday scenic spots, catering and accommodation and other places, and urge the implementation of epidemic prevention requirements such as current limit, code scanning, temperature measurement, and wearing masks. Implement the 15 hard measures of the State Council Safety Committee on strengthening work safety and the 65 hard measures of the Guangdong Provincial Safety Committee, deeply learn the lessons of safety accidents in the province, and earnestly do a good job in work safety during the “double festival” period. Safety work in the fields of road traffic, urban gas, building construction, fire protection, drowning prevention, forest fire prevention and fire fighting, housing and other fields, and resolutely prevent and curb the occurrence of various production safety accidents. Do a good job of social stability, adhere to the problem orientation, and resolutely resolve conflicts and disputes in the bud. Take the initiative to receive visits, solve the problems that the masses are anxious and worry about, promptly investigate and resolve social conflicts, and continuously improve the quality and efficiency of work. In view of the problems in key areas, we will timely study and judge risks, deal with them quickly and decisively, and stick to the bottom line of safety.

The third is to consolidate work responsibilities. The competent departments of various industries and towns (streets) should implement their supervisory responsibilities, comprehensively carry out the investigation and rectification of potential safety hazards, strengthen work measures, establish a list of safety production problems, and effectively do a good job in safety production during the “double festival” period. The Kaiping Municipal Safety Committee Office should take the lead in urging all towns (streets) and departments to rectify each item according to the list of safety production problems, and conduct inspections and supervision from time to time to ensure that problems are rectified in place and plug safety loopholes. Consolidate the main responsibility of the enterprise, urge the enterprise to establish and improve the safety production responsibility system and management system, and continuously enhance the enterprise safety responsibility awareness.

The meeting also looked at other work.