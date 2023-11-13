NONEXISTER – debut announced + single “A Promise In The Air”

The NONEXISTER from Zurich are releasing their new single “A Promise In The Air” today. The single is again accompanied by an extraordinary video.

NONEXISTER also announced their debut album Demons today, which will be released on March 15, 2024 via the band’s own label (distribution: The Orchard) digitally, as a CD and as a 2xLP gatefold vinyl (180g) including a bonus track.

After “Your Pain Up My Veins”, “Drowning In The Void” and the single released in September

“How Do You Dare”, “A Promise In The Air” is the fourth single from the now announced debut album.

Producer and multi-instrumentalist Marco Neeser says about the new single: „A Promise In The Air is the antithesis of a pop song. It’s long, it builds slowly, it leads the listener astray, starting with a pulsating synth line and seductive, intimate voice and ultimately rising to an epic guitar finale.”

And singer Nik Leuthold adds: “The song is about the maddening night of an impossible love, of two who burn ablaze when they come near each other, but at the same time burn in that fire. Now they meet again and try to keep control and escape the pull. But again they are each other’s drug and plunge into this whirlpool, powerless and yet with their eyes wide open, surfing through the night in a mixture of raging desire, overwhelming happiness and deep despair. They know where this will end and yet they can’t possibly keep their hands off each other. An inexorably rising tidal wave of laughter and tears, desire, hope and despair sweeps them away and, as always, leaves devastation in its wake.

The video was directed by Natasha Vavrina in Italy. Singer Nik:

“Vavrina did a fascinating job. First of all, by convincing us to make a dance video, which certainly wouldn’t have been our first thought. But based on other dance videos she directed and a wonderful concept, we understood what this could be. And dance is of course a great vehicle for this storm of emotions that the song is about. Madoka and Gil are incredibly great dancers and Paleta’s choreography beautifully brought out the moods of such a desperately lustful night. The place where the video begins and ends is the ruins of a club somewhere in the middle of nowhere in Italy, abandoned for 20 years and long overgrown by nature. I came across a photo of him online. As a location, it fits this story wonderfully because it is exactly that: great emotions in shards.”

NONEXISTER live from the interplay of electronic energy and hard catharsis. The Zurich band, consisting of Marco Neeser (electronics, songwriting, production), Nik Leuthold (vocals, songwriting, production), Reto “Fu” Gaffuri (bass), vibrates as if they were filling an after-hours club at the end of the world. , Siro Müller (drums, backing vocals) and Silvan Gerhard (guitar, backing vocals), like a pendulum between moments of industrial ecstasy and mosh pit-worthy outbursts. The debut album Demons will finally be released on March 15th, and singer Nik says about its creation:

“I am overjoyed that our debut album Demons is finally finished and will be published in March 2024. It’s been a long journey and I’m very proud of the result. Working with Marco is a great stroke of luck that takes us both into spheres that we would not have reached on our own. And then so many great people helped shape the final product, fine-tuning every detail, so that the baby is now a true beauty.”

Demons is a journey through the depths of the human soul – dark, disturbing, dynamic, full of contrasts and deeply emotional. That’s what the lyrics are about and that’s what the album sounds like. It’s dramatic, sometimes disturbing, sometimes ironic and occasionally quite surprising. There are lots of pumping grooves, perfect for the mosh pit, but there are always eerie, strange things popping up that gnaw at the listener’s brain. The album was recorded in Marco’s home studio and in the New Sound Studio with producer Tommy Vetterli, known as the mastermind of Coroner and member of the legendary thrashers Kreator, who added another dimension to the production. Vetterli also composed the backings and adlibs together with Nik.

„Demons“ Trackliste:

Your Pain Up My Veins

Drowning In The Void

How Do You Dare

A Promise In The Air

Where Does Your Mind Go

Kater

Storm

Head In A Hole

What A Lie

Flying With The Crows

2048

Band-Links:

The post NONEXISTER – Debüt angekündigt + Single „A Promise In The Air“ appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

