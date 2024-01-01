Nonnative Collaborates with WILD THINGS to Launch New Outdoor Jacket Series

Nonnative, a brand managed by Takayuki Fujii, has announced the launch of a new joint series in collaboration with Japan’s top outdoor brand, WILD THINGS. The new series is based on the silhouette of WILD THINGS’ popular “PERTEX DENALI JACKET” and has been transformed into an “EXPLORER PUFF JUMPER” model equipped with GORE-TEX technology. This new model is not only waterproof and windproof, but also highly breathable, making it perfect for extreme weather conditions.

The joint series features two styles: the “EXPLORER PUFF JUMPER ‘DENALI’ POLY TAFFETA GORE-TEX 2L” and the “EXPLORER PUFF JUMPER ‘DENALI’ POLY TAFFETA GORE-TEX PACLITE 2.5L”. The former comes with a double-layer outer layer and is available in beige and navy, while the latter features a two-and-a-half-layer outer layer and is available in royal blue, forest green, and black.

Both coats from the new nonnative x WILD THINGS joint series are now available on the COVERCHORD official website. They will also be sold on the nonnative official website starting on January 3, with a price tag of ¥138,000 yen. Outdoor enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike are encouraged to keep an eye out for this exciting collaboration.

