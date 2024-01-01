Home » Nonnative Collaborates with WILD THINGS to Launch New Outdoor Jacket Series
Entertainment

Nonnative Collaborates with WILD THINGS to Launch New Outdoor Jacket Series

by admin
Nonnative Collaborates with WILD THINGS to Launch New Outdoor Jacket Series

Nonnative, a brand managed by Takayuki Fujii, has announced the launch of a new joint series in collaboration with Japan’s top outdoor brand, WILD THINGS. The new series is based on the silhouette of WILD THINGS’ popular “PERTEX DENALI JACKET” and has been transformed into an “EXPLORER PUFF JUMPER” model equipped with GORE-TEX technology. This new model is not only waterproof and windproof, but also highly breathable, making it perfect for extreme weather conditions.

The joint series features two styles: the “EXPLORER PUFF JUMPER ‘DENALI’ POLY TAFFETA GORE-TEX 2L” and the “EXPLORER PUFF JUMPER ‘DENALI’ POLY TAFFETA GORE-TEX PACLITE 2.5L”. The former comes with a double-layer outer layer and is available in beige and navy, while the latter features a two-and-a-half-layer outer layer and is available in royal blue, forest green, and black.

Both coats from the new nonnative x WILD THINGS joint series are now available on the COVERCHORD official website. They will also be sold on the nonnative official website starting on January 3, with a price tag of ¥138,000 yen. Outdoor enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike are encouraged to keep an eye out for this exciting collaboration.

See also  White Mountaineering BLK 2023 Spring and Summer Collection: Fashion Meets Function""GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse Unveils 'Digital Leopard' Collaboration""Apple's iOS 17 Operating System Previews New Emoji, Including 'Shake' and 'Nod'""PSA Card Fan Celebration in Shanghai Showcases Rare Collections

You may also like

Chyno Miranda Shares Heartwarming Message for Son’s Birthday

Gastón Revol surpassed 1000 points with the Los...

three young people returning from a concert died...

Constanza Creel: From Tragedy to Politics – Edith...

FANTASTICS Lead Singer Yagi Yusei Makes Debut with...

SMEs ‘see it’, but in red: 12.6% less...

Sculpting Spring: A Fusion of Art and Fashion...

They promote a tourist promotion plan in Bariloche...

Sydney Sweeney: Actress by Day, Car Mechanic by...

James Cameron Praises “Dune 2” as Pure Cinema:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy