Not in Hangzhou but in Quzhou? Jay Chou’s Quzhou concert has become a hot search Local organizer: We are trying our best!

As everyone’s youth memory killer, although Jay Chou is not in the arena, he will be a hot search in the arena every once in a while.

Last time it was Jay Chou’s new song, this time it’s Jay Chou’s concert.

Jay Chou is coming to China for a concert? And it is unexpectedly Quzhou?

As soon as the news came out, the fans in Hangzhou made a fuss first, typing out in unison: Ten thousand people seconded Hangzhou! ! !

After a morning of fermentation, Zhujiang Culture and Sports Company, the operating unit of the Quzhou Sports Center, replied to China Blue News: It is possible, some venue resources are being communicated, and the final news is subject to the official announcement. Thank you for your attention.

One of the sources of this rumor may come from the Quzhou announcement more than a month ago. The official caliber given is “strive with all my strength”.

We analyze these two statements together, which means: I really hope to hold a concert, but we are still looking for a venue that meets the conditions.

Here, Orange Persimmon Interactive also reminds all fans to keep pace with the times, raise anti-fraud awareness in time, cover your wallet, and don’t be scammed by scalpers or by show operators who put smoke bombs.

And taking advantage of the hot search, Jay Chou’s Taiyuan concert has been officially announced.

Of course fans don’t have to wait until September 21 to hear Jay Chou.

According to the announcement of the fan meeting, fans in Hohhot and Haikou can get ready.