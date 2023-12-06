Ö1 Jazz Scholarship 2024 announced – mica

Vienna (OTS) – For the seventh time, Ö1 is awarding the Ö1 Jazz Scholarship in the form of a two-year course of study at the Vienna Jam Music Lab Private University for Jazz and Popular Music. The application deadline ends on March 31, 2024, the tender details are available at https://oe1.orf.at/jazzstipendium.

Awarded as part of the “Ö1 Talent Exchange”. Ö1-Jazzstipendium supports an outstanding young jazz artist and offers two years of study at the Jam Music Lab Private University. Musicians up to the age of 28 who either have Austrian citizenship or whose center of life is Austria can apply. In addition to the scholarship, the scholarship holder receives the opportunity to produce a CD in collaboration with Quinton Records.

The first Ö1-Jazzstipendium went to the Carinthian saxophonist Robert Unterköfler in 2018. In 2019, the Upper Austrian drummer Lukas Aichinger was successful, and in 2020, the German violinist Constanze Friedel, who lives in Vienna. In 2021 it was the Linz-born saxophonist and singer Madeleine Kaindl who performed with guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel, US producer Jeff Levenson and S1-Jazz editorial director Andreas Felber convinced the jury. In 2022, the Slovakian pianist Alan Bartuš, who lives in Austria, won, and in 2023, the Slovakian guitarist Andreas Varady, who lives in Vienna.

The application deadline for the Ö1-Jazzstipendium ends March 31, 2024, the winner will be announced on Member of Ö1-Jazz, announced on April 30, 2024. All information about the call for proposals is available at https://oe1.orf.at/jazzstipendium.

