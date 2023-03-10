Odinfist – Remade In Steel

Origin: Okanagan Valley / Canada

Release: 10.03.2023

Label: self-release

Duration: 37:02

Genre: Heavy Metal

The Canadian foursome from Odinfist has been around since 2006. It is the love for heavy metal that unites the four musicians since their high school days. It’s amazing that the friendship and affection for traditional heavy metal has lasted to this day and that the band has managed without a line-up change for 16 years.

Remade In Steel is the sixth album and has its origins, from the production to the musical roots, in the heavy metal of the last millennium. In this respect, the current album will split the metal faction into happy true metal fans and sniffy new metal fans, for whom the entire system of the album sounds too dusty.

Tradition seasoned with old, good ingredients

Odinfist start quickly Riffmaster into the album. The fast song carries the predicate old-style metal with easily understandable melodies and can HERE be heard. The singer Tyler Anderson throws in some decent high pitched vocal lines into the chorus. Everything is rounded off by a nice guitar solo and a somewhat weird story about a powerful magician who wants to bring true Metal to mankind.

Also Metalmancer and Remade in Steel hit the same True Metal notch. Both songs that sound clean, but also somehow familiar. Nevertheless, the songs are of good quality, of course guitar-heavy and probably also inspire live on stage. At the same time you can hear the fun the boys are having with every song. That’s why I can’t shake the feeling that Odinfist during the composition and recording of the album and always had a mischievous grin on their face about their own actions.

The album’s production sounds appealing, but it’s not optimal. A lot of volume is lost in the sound and the vocals are sometimes too dominant. You’ll find out how much more balanced everything can sound when you listen to the upcoming Gatekeeper album knows. Also there is Tyler Anderson involved as lead singer and is staged a lot better.

Musical quotes on fantastic stories

At Allfather already strongly reminiscent of the opening bass line Iron Maiden. The lyrics are again determined through and through by fantasy themes. Scary comes Deadline therefore. It all sounds a bit like that at first Megadethso the rhythm and type of singing leans heavily on it in the further course Iced Earth at. In the chorus there are a few great ones Aha Screams, the associations to old Savatage to participate. Deviating from the other texts, it goes with Deadline about time pressure. The topic sounds a bit trivial now, however Odinfist convey the mental pressure well and top the song about periods of stress with the high-pitched screams in the chorus.

The final Masquerade is one of the songs that, by their own admission, has been in the band’s drawer the longest. It was rewritten several times and consists of several parts in terms of structure. A slow, epic start is followed by a mid-tempo section, which after a few solo interludes turns into a sustained part with a sing-along refrain. The story of the song is really weird. The human race is being hunted by aliens in disguise to be destroyed. The people flee from the aliens into space and of course do not run away without declaring their willingness to fight to survive.

Conclusion

Odinfist play the best true heavy metal, even if musical quotes from big genre bands show through throughout the songs. Still like it Remade In Steel from the first to the last note, because the band takes the joy of playing and honesty in what they do. 7 / 10





Line Up

Tyler Anderson – vocals, guitar

Justin Ketterer – guitar, vocals

Bradley Caulien – drums

Jesse Valstar – Bass

Tracklist

01. Riffmaster

02. Metalmancer

03. Remade in Steel

04. Allfather

05. Deadline

06. Masquerade

