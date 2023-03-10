As part of a primary poll for the upcoming presidential election, voters were also asked whether the New Hampshire legislature should legalize marijuana and tax it like alcohol, or keep marijuana laws as they are now. The majority, 58%, think New Hampshire should change the marijuana law to legalize and tax marijuana, while 31% think New Hampshire should keep the laws as they are now. 11% (11%) are not sure or have no opinion on the matter.

(Emerson College Polling del 07/03/2023)