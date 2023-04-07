Today, we are very honored to invite teacher Ye Ye and Xiao Wu to bring you the detailed evaluation and timbre display of UDO Super 6. The video is about 22 minutes long, with Chinese subtitles 😉

This is from the UDO company, and it’s an amazing synth that you’ll be amazed just by looking at the numbers. It adopts a rare “FPGA digital + analog” dual-engine hybrid design, which combines two wonderful worlds to create a wonderful resonance.

DDS Number 1 Digital Synthesis Engine

FPGA-based super oscillator core, a centroid oscillator with a sampling rate up to 40MHz, with 6 harmonic oscillators supporting detuned & de-phased under the stereo field.

Comes with sine wave, triangle wave, square wave, sawtooth wave and noise wave table.

Comes with 16 customizable wavetable types.

DDS2 Digital Engine

FPGA-based super oscillator core with a sampling rate up to 40MHz.

Comes with sine wave, triangle wave, square wave, sawtooth wave, noise wave table and pulse wave table.

Hard-Sync to DDS1

Supports Hard-Sync synchronization with DDS1.

Supports separation of key areas on the keyboard with DDS1.

With LFO mode.

In LFO mode, the Sub-Oscillator low frequency oscillator mode will be active.

Various pulse width adjustments, support modulation.

UDO SUPER 6 is a 12-voice polyphonic binaural analog hybrid synthesizer SUPER 6. This synthesizer was designed by former Modal Electronics designer George Hearn. signal path.

In binaural mode, each channel “ear” has a full synth sound. You can detune (and dephase) the left and right oscillators, amplitude and filter (and indeed other parameters) relative to each other.

The effect is subtle for extreme stereo panning and an improved sense of 3D positioning relative to a traditional mono signal chain panning at the output, in the sense that it has 6 “Super Sound”, each using two “regular” sound, hence the name “Super 6”。

This is the graceful resonance of digital and analog, the effect unit has a chorus effect in dual stereo mode, and uses a 24-bit 192kHz processing mechanism. Stereo delay effect that supports synchronization and modulation, using 24-bit 192kHz processing mechanism.

In Music Tech magazine’s annual awards, the SUPER 6 from UDO took home the “Gear of the Year” category. “Best Hardware Synthesizer” award!

The effects unit has a chorus effect in dual stereo mode, supports synchronization and modulated stereo delay effects, all of which use a 24-bit 192kHz processing mechanism, and the audio input supports stereo signals, which can be processed by 12 analog filters and effect modules.Buy UDO Super 6 Welcome to Taobao Search: Noya Yaya

Previous Post: UDO Super 6 Synth Gets Dedicated Patch Editor Software