According to judicial sources reported this Sunday, one of the women accused of the theft of a newborn baby in a public hospital in the Buenos Aires town of Isidro Casanova, La Matanza district, confessed to having abducted the minor in his statement of inquiry. Besides, he separated his daughter and her partner from the factalso arrested and charged for what happened.

Georgina Ayelén Rodríguez, 33, acknowledged having stolen the baby before prosecutor Gastón Bianchi, in charge of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 3 of the La Matanza Judicial Department. Due to her confession, the woman He was charged with the crime of “child abduction”.

In this sense, judicial spokesmen indicated to telam that the defendant not only took responsibility for having taken the girl from the Hospital Interzonal Paroissen, but also claimed she acted alone. His daughter, Milagros Ailén Rodríguez, 18, and his partner, Emanuel Alejandro Velázquez, 21, were also charged with the robbery.

Despite Georgina’s statement, the youth will continue to be detained waiting for the intervening Guarantee Court to decide whether they should remain in pretrial detention. In addition to this, the prosecutor requested psychological and psychiatric reports from the three defendants.

In line with the statements of his mother-in-law, Velázquez, who was also investigated, He claimed “full responsibility” for what happened. to the woman who confessed the fact. For his part, Milagros refused to testify.

The timeline of the robbery

He Saturday morning, a two-day-old baby was taken from a room in the maternity sector of the Paroissien Interzonal Hospital, located in the La Matanza district. The minor was in the crib in which she slept next to the bed of her mother, Elizabeth, who was also resting. When she was woken up for a medical check, the woman noticed the absence of her daughter.

By reviewing security cameras, investigators discovered that a woman showed up asking for room 210, where Elizabeth was with the newborn. However, she was denied entry as she was not a family member or part of the medical staff.

Around 6 in the morning, at the same time that the hospital guard was changed, the woman was recorded sitting next to a young woman outside the establishment. At 6:15 the suspect appeared again with the intention of gaining access to Elizabeth and Aimara’s room. According to sources Argentine News, the employee on duty allowed the defendant to enter the room “without making any record in the corresponding book”.

Although Georgina Rodríguez (33) said that she acted alone, her daughter (18) and her partner (21) continue to be detained.

About three minutes later, cameras showed the suspect leaving the hospital. with a backpack on his back, where it is believed that he was carrying the baby. On leaving the establishment he met the young woman who accompanied her. According to the reconstruction of the events, the couple walked away down the avenue.

As reported to telam spokespersons, after an anonymous phone call and a photo, police officers arrived at the San José de Isidro Casanova parish and They found the girl next to Velázquez, after almost seven hours of searching. Later, in the jurisdiction of the Altos de Laferrere police station, Georgina and Milagros were apprehended.

After the discovery, María Elena, the girl’s grandmother, told the press that the minor “they had changed his clothesThey put him in male clothes, bought him a bottle and diapers, gave him milk bought in a supermarket; He had a light blue blanket and his clothes were in a bag.”

The baby was found next to Velázquez in a parish.

Regarding the detainee, he mentioned that “apparently he is the husband of the woman (who had stolen the minor) and when she appeared at the house with the baby he took it off and said “what did you do, what did you do”“. Immediately afterwards, they would have taken her to the parish because the news was in all the media.

“The baby did not arrive in different conditions than it was withdrawn. He is in good condition with his mother“, they told telam municipal sources.

The family of the minor said that they “marked” her and criticized the actions of the hospital

in dialogue with TNJésica, the baby’s aunt, assured that the fact was “premeditated” and that the hospital was also to blame for what happened. “I don’t know any of the detainees, there is no type of link. We think it was all premeditated, that my niece was marked,” Elizabeth’s sister said.

In this sense, the woman maintained that the minor had been chosen because the woman who took her “had tried to enter at dawn and announced herself as a relative.” In this regard, the cameras that show the defendant approaching the room repeatedly confirm Jésica’s suspicions.

“At the time my little niece was born, the hospital was a labyrinth for me. It is very difficult to enter without knowing, and this lady knew the place very well. They entered as if it were his house and took the creature in a backpack,” he remarked.

The robbery occurred at the Hospital Interzonal Paroissien, located in La Matanza.

And I add: “We know that the girl was marked, that it was premeditated. This does not occur to you from one day to the next, they already had all the clothes bought and they had the woman to breastfeed the baby.”

Added to this, he recounted the negotiations he had with Velázquez: “I was contacted by the person who had my little niece. He sent me a photo and told me that the baby was fine, that he had taken it from the woman who had taken it and that it had been a mix-up. For me, everything he told me was a screen to cover up other types of things they did.”

When she tried to contact him again, the woman maintained that the man got rid of the cell phone chip and that the number was turned off. A few minutes later, a woman called her from a different number than the first one and told her that “I was in church with a pastor”.

“We thought that they were misleading us all the time. All the time they told me that a creature was with the baby and then it was this boy who is now detained with two other people“Jesica explained.

In addition, the woman pointed against the authorities of the Paroissiene Hospital for their actions during the search and after the discovery: “At no time did they apologize. The baby had been lost and they were as if it were a procedure. Perhaps if they had notified us earlier we would have found it faster. When the baby arrived, they all came to take pictures to pretend they had done a good job. The managers approached once the baby had already appeared.

Also criticized the security measures of the establishment, alluding that “they would have to ask for more information, not just the name” of those who enter. In addition to this, he stated that “they would have to check the backpacks as well.”

“In my sister’s room there was another mother with her children. Imagine the fear they were left with. You cannot be calm knowing that you do not have security on the other side“, he commented.

“It was all awful. It’s something I want to get out of my mind and never remember again. It is something that I will remember all my life, unfortunately. Now what remains is to be happy because we have found my little niece, she is in the arms of her mother, she is the most important thing and thank God she is fine, “concluded the young woman.

