Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger continues to present a series of single products full of modern flavor, inheriting classics, striving for innovation, and integrating fashion style and sports style.

2023 is the Year of the Rabbit in the lunar calendar. The “rabbit” in the zodiac signifies positivity, kindness, transcendence, and peace, and is a symbol of vitality and happiness. To welcome the coming of the Year of the Rabbit, Onitsuka Tiger launched a special edition shoe inspired by “rabbit” to celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year.

Onitsuka Tiger 2023 Spring/Summer special edition shoes adopt the most representative MEXICO 66™, incorporate the 2023 Chinese zodiac animal “rabbit” theme elements, use regenerated leather to create a soft waxy cream upper, classic Onitsuka Tiger tiger claw pattern Made of faux fur and split suede. Exquisite leather combined with three-dimensional plush makes the overall outline sharp; the OrthoLite™ insole is used to enhance cushioning and increase comfort, and the word “2023” is printed on the insole, and it is specially equipped with a special edition red bronzing shoe box, highlighting the high-quality texture from the details .

Onitsuka Tiger also launched cute and interesting children’s models, which aroused the inner resonance of fashion among trendy children. The new children’s model is based on MEXICO 66™ KIDS, the overall appearance design is the same as the adult version, showing the extraordinary vitality of the “Rabbit” year. The difference is that the children’s model uses elastic shoelaces and Velcro straps, which are more convenient for trendy children to put on and take off; the molded EVA insole with left and right footprint logos provides sufficient support for children’s feet and is also soft and fit. feel. Trendy fashion design combined with historical heritage, highlighting the brand heritage of Onitsuka Tiger.

Onitsuka Tiger 2023 spring and summer special edition shoes will be on sale in major stores and official website from January 4, 2023, so stay tuned.

Product name: 2023 spring and summer special edition shoes

Item No.: 1183C125.100

Price: RMB 990

Color: Cream/Birch

Product name: 2023 spring and summer special edition shoes

Item No.: 1184A206.100

Price: RMB 520

Color: Cream/Birch

Product name: 2023 spring and summer special edition shoes

Item No.: 1184A207.100

Price: RMB 460

Color: Cream/Birch