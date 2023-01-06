Home Entertainment Onitsuka Tiger Launches 2023 Spring/Summer Special Edition Shoes to Celebrate Lunar New Year
Entertainment

Onitsuka Tiger Launches 2023 Spring/Summer Special Edition Shoes to Celebrate Lunar New Year

by admin
Onitsuka Tiger Launches 2023 Spring/Summer Special Edition Shoes to Celebrate Lunar New Year

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger continues to present a series of single products full of modern flavor, inheriting classics, striving for innovation, and integrating fashion style and sports style.

2023 is the Year of the Rabbit in the lunar calendar. The “rabbit” in the zodiac signifies positivity, kindness, transcendence, and peace, and is a symbol of vitality and happiness. To welcome the coming of the Year of the Rabbit, Onitsuka Tiger launched a special edition shoe inspired by “rabbit” to celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year.

Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger 2023 Spring/Summer special edition shoes adopt the most representative MEXICO 66™, incorporate the 2023 Chinese zodiac animal “rabbit” theme elements, use regenerated leather to create a soft waxy cream upper, classic Onitsuka Tiger tiger claw pattern Made of faux fur and split suede. Exquisite leather combined with three-dimensional plush makes the overall outline sharp; the OrthoLite™ insole is used to enhance cushioning and increase comfort, and the word “2023” is printed on the insole, and it is specially equipped with a special edition red bronzing shoe box, highlighting the high-quality texture from the details .

onitsuka tiger

Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger also launched cute and interesting children’s models, which aroused the inner resonance of fashion among trendy children. The new children’s model is based on MEXICO 66™ KIDS, the overall appearance design is the same as the adult version, showing the extraordinary vitality of the “Rabbit” year. The difference is that the children’s model uses elastic shoelaces and Velcro straps, which are more convenient for trendy children to put on and take off; the molded EVA insole with left and right footprint logos provides sufficient support for children’s feet and is also soft and fit. feel. Trendy fashion design combined with historical heritage, highlighting the brand heritage of Onitsuka Tiger.

﻿Chengdu Jingronghui Store

﻿Chengdu Jingronghui Store

See also  Ou Hao Wang Yanhui led the solution of the youth crime and punishment puzzle "The Coward" set for August 8th
Shanghai Central Plaza Store

Shanghai Central Plaza Store

Shanghai Yuehui Flagship Store

Shanghai Yuehui Flagship Store

Onitsuka Tiger 2023 spring and summer special edition shoes will be on sale in major stores and official website from January 4, 2023, so stay tuned.

onitsuka tiger

Onitsuka Tiger

Product name: 2023 spring and summer special edition shoes

Item No.: 1183C125.100

Price: RMB 990

Color: Cream/Birch

onitsuka tiger

Onitsuka Tiger

Product name: 2023 spring and summer special edition shoes

Item No.: 1184A206.100

Price: RMB 520

Color: Cream/Birch

onitsuka tiger

Onitsuka Tiger

Product name: 2023 spring and summer special edition shoes

Item No.: 1184A207.100

Price: RMB 460

Color: Cream/Birch

You may also like

Chen Qiaoen revealed that he had suffered from...

Interview: Looking forward to science fiction works promoting...

Prince Harry’s New Book Reveals Physical Squall With...

From “Esterno notte” to “Top Gun: Maverick”, ten...

In the two-way rush to create a new...

Jiang Yiyan is a jury member of the...

Cruise’s F14 movie “Top Gun 2” failed! “Avatar...

Are the singers ready to reopen the concert...

Daily News Digital Newspaper Platform – Gu Jiahui...

Buy, rent or share a car? Here’s what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy