Home Technology Apple iOS 16 strengthens restrictions on DRM content, not only AirPlay can’t be used, even HDMI can’t be used
Technology

Apple iOS 16 strengthens restrictions on DRM content, not only AirPlay can’t be used, even HDMI can’t be used

by admin
Apple iOS 16 strengthens restrictions on DRM content, not only AirPlay can’t be used, even HDMI can’t be used

Months after Apple updated to iOS 16, users are unable to play DRM-restricted content on older Apple TV models when using AirPlay. Recently, users have reported that they cannot use HDMI converters to watch DRM content.

DRM (Digital rights management) digital rights management is a series of access control technologies, usually used to control the use of digital content and devices after they are sold

Many people have posted on the Apple Discussion Forums that iPhone and iPad devices no longer support HDMI adapters to play streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max on TVs. Users report that they can still cast their screens through the converter, but as long as they play DRM-restricted movies, a black screen will appear.

A Reddit netizen posted that Netflix staff have confirmed that the HDMI converter running on iOS 16 devices no longer supports playback of movies and shows on the platform, and cannot solve this problem.

The post reads:

I just spoke to Netflix support about HDMI not working after iOS 16. They stated that they have decided not to support HDMI anymore. For those of us who live in remote areas, or even just 12 miles from the city, without internet access, cell phones are my primary form of viewing.

But as mentioned, this problem isn’t just happening at Netflix. In fact, it may have something to do with why AirPlay of DRM-restricted content doesn’t work on older Apple TV models. After updating to iOS 16, users discovered that they could no longer use AirPlay to cast content from Netflix and other streaming apps to older versions of Apple TV.

See also  Starting to pave the way for the next generation of graphics cards, AMD adjusts the price of Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards

Don’t know what the problem is now, because Apple didn’t say anything about it. However, it seems that the new version of DRM in iOS 16 does not support older devices.

You may also like

Lockbit ransomware gang hits children’s hospital, then apologizes....

AMD releases Ryzen 7000X3D processor to recapture the...

Brook enters CES 2023 for the first time,...

The good times of Windows 11 22H2 are...

Razer Edge Cloud Gaming Handheld Launches First in...

Google released a new version of Android Auto...

Lenovo’s Smart Paper is a US$400 electronic notebook

iOS 16 restrictions, streaming content can no longer...

Lenovo’s Smart Paper is a US$400 electronic notebook

Google released a new version of Android Auto...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy