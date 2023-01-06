Months after Apple updated to iOS 16, users are unable to play DRM-restricted content on older Apple TV models when using AirPlay. Recently, users have reported that they cannot use HDMI converters to watch DRM content.

DRM (Digital rights management) digital rights management is a series of access control technologies, usually used to control the use of digital content and devices after they are sold

Many people have posted on the Apple Discussion Forums that iPhone and iPad devices no longer support HDMI adapters to play streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max on TVs. Users report that they can still cast their screens through the converter, but as long as they play DRM-restricted movies, a black screen will appear.

A Reddit netizen posted that Netflix staff have confirmed that the HDMI converter running on iOS 16 devices no longer supports playback of movies and shows on the platform, and cannot solve this problem.

The post reads:

I just spoke to Netflix support about HDMI not working after iOS 16. They stated that they have decided not to support HDMI anymore. For those of us who live in remote areas, or even just 12 miles from the city, without internet access, cell phones are my primary form of viewing.

But as mentioned, this problem isn’t just happening at Netflix. In fact, it may have something to do with why AirPlay of DRM-restricted content doesn’t work on older Apple TV models. After updating to iOS 16, users discovered that they could no longer use AirPlay to cast content from Netflix and other streaming apps to older versions of Apple TV.

Don’t know what the problem is now, because Apple didn’t say anything about it. However, it seems that the new version of DRM in iOS 16 does not support older devices.