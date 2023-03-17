Packer, a well-known sneaker store in New Jersey, has teamed up with Reebok to create simple shoes. This time, brand director Victor Kan took the lead in revealing a new project in cooperation with adidas through his personal Instagram, and debuted adidas equipped with “Foot You Wear (FYW) technology” FYW Intimidation joint sneakers.

This model faintly reveals the design atmosphere of YEEZY. It uses breathable mesh as the base, and besides splicing suede leather, it also adds rubber-like cage-like lines on the upper layer. The overall outline has a sense of future speed but also has a retro texture. The visual impact is strong. It also pays attention to performance and comfort, and improves the wearing feeling under the blessing of Adiprene+ forefoot cushioning technology.

The above-mentioned shoes are currently released in two colors of “white/grey” and “black/red”. It is expected that more relevant news will be released in the next few weeks. Interested readers may wish to wait or scroll down to learn more.