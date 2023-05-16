PAMI: new benefits for retirees who buy cell phones and tablets

The PAMI Benefits program has the objective of promoting the well-being of its affiliates. From the organism they assure that the Promotions and discounts They were devised with the purpose of promoting self-care, healthy habits, recreation and leisure for active and positive ageing.

This month, the benefits offered will also seek to promote technological inclusion.

Thus, there are refunds for purchases of mobile phone equipment and tablets ranging from 5 up to 20 percent.

Which are the stores to buy with PAMI benefits and get refunds

The verification of the stores available with these discounts is done following 3 steps:

Enter the PAMI benefits page Click on the “discounts” tab Put what we are looking for in the lupita box and our location.

By pressing “enter” all the discounts and benefits available in our area will appear. Renowned cell phone brands and technology stores participate in this edition.

Other benefits that are accessed with this program

This policy promoted by PAMI also includes other sectors linked to social life, entertainment, food and education for the elderly.

Los Available discounts are up to 50%. On the Pami Benefits platform we can order the coupons by brand, discount percentage and category. Some of the items available are:

Shopping

Gastronomy

Clothing and Fashion

educational courses

Services

Turismo

Gyms and Sports

Beauty and health

entertainments

Motos

theaters

Autos

the affiliate you can share the benefit with other family members. However, the coupons they are not cumulative with other program or merchant promotions.

This PAMI program does not have a downloadable application, for this reason those people who want to use it from one of these devices must enter a web browser such as Chrome or Explorer.

How to access the benefit

There are two ways to get this benefit: face-to-face and virtual. Next, we will tell you the step by step of each one.

In person

Paso 1: Go to the adhered local that was previously searched in the filtering system

Paso 2: Make the purchase

Paso 3: Present the coupon at checkout to access the discount.

virtual

Paso 1: enter the website of the affiliated local

Paso 2: Select the products you want

Paso 3: In the purchase section, click on “apply discounts” and enter the code

At the end of the purchase, the amount corresponding to the discount will be deducted.

SV / LR