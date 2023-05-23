Home » Pampita reacted to Nicole Neumann’s support for the cause of Mar Tarrés after her strong crossing
Entertainment

by admin
While Mar Tarrés continues to leave mobile phones live after her media fight with Pampita, the model and host has no conflicts in talking about the attack suffered by the comedian.

“I don’t like that no is accepted for an answer. You ask something, and on the other side you have the right to say yes or no, if you can, or if you can’t. I replied that I couldn’t and I thought that this was enough, imagine that every day I am invited to put my signature on thousands of things and I am not one to put my signature so lightly, I like to investigate, what it is about, It has to be a cause to which I can dedicate time, attention, that things are a certain way, the way I like them to be, it is not something I do lightly, in general I do not put my signature on anything because I I have my own causes that I carry out and I put my energy into it,” Pampita explained after Tarrés’s violent reaction.

“When I organize a gala I call everyone I know, and those who don’t too, and more than half would tell you they say no and everything is fine. Thousands of times they tell me ‘I can’t’ and everything is fine, you don’t force people to do things, it’s not having codes to handle yourself like this, ”she later explained.

“He used that to appear everywhere, otherwise you don’t understand why he would do something like that. I fell like a fool, ”she lamented.

“I don’t like that my firm is involved in something that I will not control later,” he reinforced and then, when asked about Nicole Neumann’s recent support for the cause, Pampita replied: “Those who want to help, help, I I don’t get into the one who wants, or the one who doesn’t want. But hey… they are different personalities, different ways of handling themselves”.

