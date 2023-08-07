Park Seo Joon Opens Up About Feeling Embarrassed by ‘Hands to Heart’ Pose in New Film

Park Seo Joon Reveals Embarrassment Over Popular Pose in Concrete Utopia: Doomsday

August 7, 2023

Korean actor Park Seo Joon, known for his roles in various films and dramas, recently shared his thoughts on a popular posing trend in the entertainment industry. Park Seo Joon, who is currently promoting his upcoming movie “Concrete Utopia: Doomsday,” expressed that the “hands to heart” pose makes him feel super embarrassed.

As one of the leading actors in “Concrete Utopia: Doomsday,” Park Seo Joon has been actively participating in media visits and interviews to promote the film. He is particularly looking forward to a stage greeting event where he can interact with fans and provide multiple fan benefits. However, despite his dedication to his work, he admitted that certain poses, like the “hands to heart” gesture, make him extremely shy.

“I can’t stand posing for certain things, and it makes me feel very self-conscious,” Park Seo Joon revealed. “Although I work hard, I still find it difficult. I always believe that the ‘hands to heart’ pose is a sincere act, and I do it out of genuine intention. However, after comparing my heart to others, I experience a sense of reality crashing down and feel embarrassed looking back at it. But as long as the fans are happy in that moment, I will continue to wholeheartedly compare my heart with sincerity.”

The actor also confessed to feeling nervous and uncomfortable while standing on stage. He emphasized the need for psychological training to overcome these feelings. “If you observe closely, you’ll notice that my hands are always shaking,” Park Seo Joon added.

Following Park Seo Joon’s remarks, netizens in Korea took to online communities to discuss his statement. Many comments expressed support for the actor’s sincerity and commended his efforts to comply with fan requests. Some netizens also criticized the media for constantly putting pressure on actors to perform certain gestures, arguing that it is unnecessary.

“Park Seo Joon is an introverted person who is always sincere despite his personal preferences,” one comment reads. “He has been working hard for over a decade, and there is no need to criticize him for being himself.”

While opinions varied among netizens, it is clear that Park Seo Joon’s remarks have sparked widespread conversations about the expectations placed on celebrities in the entertainment industry.

“Concrete Utopia: Doomsday” is set to release on August 9th, and fans are eagerly awaiting Park Seo Joon’s performance in the film. His dedication and efforts to connect with fans continue to make him a beloved figure in the industry.

