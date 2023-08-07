Mayor Zhao Hongyu Conducts Inspection of Flood Control and Disaster Relief Work in Xun County

Title: Mayor Zhao Hongyu Inspects Flood Control and Disaster Relief Work in Xun County

Date: August 07, 2023

Mayor Zhao Hongyu visited Xun County on August 6 to personally assess the ongoing flood control and disaster relief efforts in the area. During his visit, he focused on understanding the situation regarding flood levels, the use of flood storage and detention areas, and the relocation and rehabilitation of affected residents.

At the Gongqu Bridge of the Hejun Expressway, Mayor Zhao carefully listened to a detailed report regarding flood control and disaster relief work in Xun County. He sought information on changes in water levels at Gongqu, the utilization of flood storage areas, and the progress of relocating affected individuals. Mayor Zhao stressed the importance of accurate verification and statistics of the disaster, particularly in relation to the impact on production enterprises, infrastructure, and farmland. By gathering comprehensive and authentic data, the county can effectively plan for post-disaster recovery and reconstruction. The mayor also emphasized the need for open communication with higher authorities to ensure that flood storage and detention areas are appropriately compensated according to relevant laws and regulations. Mayor Zhao urged officials to focus on the “second half of the article” of flood prevention and disaster relief to solidify ongoing efforts.

Mayor Zhao continued his inspection in Dongxuzhuang Village, Baisi Town, Junxian County, where he directly assessed the damage to crops. He thoroughly inquired about the affected areas and the drainage process for farmlands. Expressing concern for the affected population, Mayor Zhao emphasized the importance of expediting relief efforts, including drainage and environmental disinfection, to restore normalcy in production and daily life. He also emphasized the need to address any losses of public property.

During the investigation, Mayor Zhao Hongyu called on all levels of government departments to heighten their sense of urgency, risk awareness, and bottom-line thinking. Comprehensive search operations should be conducted in key areas and critical points to identify and eliminate hidden risks. The authorities must coordinate flood prevention, disaster relief, and safe production tasks efficiently. It is imperative to enhance public awareness of disaster prevention and mitigation to improve overall safety.

Mayor Zhao Hongyu’s visit to Xun County demonstrates the government’s commitment to prioritizing flood control and disaster relief efforts. With active engagement and timely action, the local authorities can effectively respond to the challenges posed by natural disasters and safeguard the well-being of residents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

