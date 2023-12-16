Home » Patta and Danner Collaborate on New GORE-TEX ‘Danner Light’ Shoe
Patta and Danner Collaborate on New “Danner Light” Shoe

Dutch high-end street brand Patta has partnered with classic hiking boot brand Danner to create a new joint “Danner Light” shoe. Danner, founded in 1932, has previously collaborated with fashion brand sulvam and street brand WIND AND SEA. This time, the two brands are focusing on Danner’s popular “Danner Light” shoe, which first debuted in 1979 and is equipped with GORE-TEX technology for waterproof properties suitable for various weather conditions.

The joint shoes are made of suede and feature 3M Cordura printed panels, an embossed Danner tongue logo, and burgundy and forest green color panels on the sides. The Patta name is printed on the upper part of the shoe, with yellow boot straps completing the overall design.

Patta stated in a press release, “Danner’s demand for excellence in craftsmanship is the spirit of their brand. This time, the fine tradition of Danner and Patta’s authentic style are combined to pay tribute to the hip-hop aesthetics of the early 2000s.”

The Patta Danner Light shoes are currently available on the Patta official website and designated stores, with a scheduled release on the Danner official website on December 18th. The price for the joint shoes is set at €490. Interested consumers can purchase them through the respective websites.

