China Beach Frisbee Open (Sanya, Hainan) kicks off with vigor_Sports_CCTV.com (cctv.com)

China Beach Frisbee Open Kicks Off in Sanya

The China Beach Frisbee Open officially began with an opening ceremony on December 16th at the Dadonghai Scenic Area in Sanya City, Hainan Province. The event was attended by Fan Guangsheng, former director of the Social Sports Guidance Center of the State Sports General Administration, and He Shigang, deputy mayor of Sanya Municipal People’s Government.

This marks the first time that the China Beach Frisbee Open has come to Sanya. Vice Mayor He Shigang expressed the importance of the event in popularizing and developing Frisbee sports in the region. He stated that the event will be used to promote the creation of Frisbee tourism, integrating travel, accommodation, tourism, play, and competition. The aim is to establish Sanya as a desirable destination for Frisbee enthusiasts around the world.

Huang Qiang, director of the National Fitness Division of the Social Sports Guidance Center of the State Sports General Administration, highlighted the impact of the event on the penetration of Frisbee sports into the fitness life of people in Sanya, Hainan, and the entire country. The event is expected to promote participation and interest in Frisbee sports, enriching national fitness events and activities.

The opening ceremony featured athlete representatives and referee representatives, who expressed their enthusiasm and determination for the upcoming competition. The event drew the attention of citizens and tourists, with many gathering to witness the official start of the game.

A total of 16 teams and approximately 300 athletes from various cities in China, as well as international participants from the United States, Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore, are participating in the competition. Alongside the competition, the Beach Frisbee Carnival was launched, providing attendees with various Frisbee beach experiences and cultural displays.

In recent years, Frisbee has become a popular choice for fitness and social interaction, especially among young people. The China Beach Frisbee Open aims to further promote the popularity and development of the sport in Sanya, highlighting the city as a seaside sports destination.

The China Beach Frisbee Open is sponsored by the Social Sports Guidance Center of the State Sports General Administration and supported by various organizations. In addition to offline events, the Open will also be broadcast live worldwide, allowing global audiences to experience the exciting beach Frisbee competition and Sanya’s beautiful seaside scenery.

