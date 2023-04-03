Home Entertainment Pedro Cachín advanced to the round of 16 in Estoril and will face Báez
Pedro Cachín advanced to the round of 16 in Estoril and will face Báez

Pedro Cachín advanced to the round of 16 in Estoril and will face Báez

The Cordovan Pedro Cachín began in a good way the European tour on brick dust that has Roland Garros as its outgoing event. The Cordovan beat Taiwanese Chun Hsin Tseng and advanced to the round of 16 at the ATP in Estoril, in Portugal.

The native tennis player from Bell Ville prevailed by double 6/4 in one hour and 36 minutes of play to beat Hsin Tseng for the first time on the world tennis major circuit. The 21-year-old Taiwanese and 145th in the world ranking had defeated Cachín in previous matches in which they met: Future Vale do Lobo (Portugal) 2020 and Challenger de Murcia (Spain) 2022.

The 27-year-old from Bellville and 67th in the ranking, will face off in the round of 16 against Sebastián Báez from Buenos Aires, who since Monday appears as the best Argentine in the ranking in 32nd place.

The native of San Martín beat the Moldovan Radu Albot (106) by 7/5 and 7/6.

This Monday, also for the first round of the Portuguese ATP 250, Diego Schwartzman (36) meets the Italian Marco Cecchinato (96), starting at approximately 11:30.

The number 1 seed in the Portuguese contest is the Norwegian Casper Ruud (4).

